Canyon GBS Acquires Apidapter, Inc., Expanding Integration Capabilities for Higher Education Customers

Mesa, ARIZONA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon GBS today announced the acquisition of Apidapter, Inc., an integration technology company that helps educational institutions connect systems, streamline data movement, and support interoperability across their technology ecosystems.

Canyon GBS welcomes Apidapter into its product family as part of its continued investment in connected technology for higher education.

The acquisition adds Apidapter to the Canyon GBS product family and strengthens the company’s ability to support secure, practical, and connected technology environments for colleges and universities.

“Colleges rely on many systems to serve students, faculty, and staff,” said Joseph Licata, Founder and CEO of Canyon GBS. “Apidapter strengthens our ability to help institutions connect those systems in practical and sustainable ways. We are excited to support Apidapter customers and carry this important work forward.”

Apidapter provides integration technology that supports data connectivity and interoperability across education technology systems. As institutions continue to modernize their digital environments, integration infrastructure plays an increasingly important role in helping systems work together and reducing operational friction.

“For nearly 15 years, Apidapter has profoundly impacted higher education by enabling the seamless integration of learning tools and providing frictionless access to critical academic systems and content,” said Judd Rattner, Co-founder and VP of Business Development of Apidapter, Inc. “Joining Canyon GBS allows us to embed this powerful integration middleware into their broader portfolio of platforms, further accelerating our shared mission to deliver unified, interoperable technology solutions that empower campus communities.”

Canyon GBS will continue supporting existing Apidapter customers, honoring current contract terms and pricing. There will be no interruption of service, and no immediate action is required from current customers.

“Apidapter is a natural fit for Canyon GBS because integration is essential to the future of higher education technology,” Licata said. “This acquisition gives us an opportunity to continue supporting existing customers while exploring new ways to strengthen interoperability for colleges and universities.”

Apidapter helps colleges and universities connect systems, move data more efficiently, and support interoperability across their technology ecosystems.

About Canyon GBS

Canyon GBS is building the AI-powered technology platform for higher education and public-serving institutions. Its product family helps organizations unify engagement, service delivery, academic operations, and system connectivity, turning fragmented tools and workflows into more coordinated, visible, and responsive institutional experiences. Built with a deep understanding of colleges, universities, and mission-driven organizations, Canyon GBS helps institutions modernize with trusted technology that supports students, staff, faculty, and the broader communities they serve.

Press Inquiries

Lindsay Consalvos

media [at] canyongbs.com

520-357-1351

https://canyongbs.com

123 N Centennial Way

Suite 144

Mesa, AZ 85201

United States

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NLCi7nMP65E