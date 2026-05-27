Splashtop Recognized Across G2 Reports for Simplifying Modern IT Management

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop® Inc. today announced multiple recognitions in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports across endpoint management, patch management, remote support, remote desktop access, certificate lifecycle management (CLM), and network access control categories. Based entirely on verified customer reviews, the recognitions reflect strong customer validation of Splashtop’s ability to simplify IT operations, strengthen security, and support modern work environments.

In endpoint management and patch management, Splashtop was recognized as a High Performer across organizations of all sizes, with particularly strong recognition from mid-market customers seeking simplified operations and faster remediation. Based on G2 user feedback, Splashtop customers reported achieving ROI 3 times faster for endpoint management and 2.5 times faster for patch management compared to category averages. Customers repeatedly praised Splashtop’s ability to consolidate critical IT workflows into a more streamlined experience. One reviewer stated that Splashtop AEM “has made IT Admin life 10x easier!!” while others described the platform as a “one-stop shop” that handles “everything I need to do, like checking inventory for upgrades, ensuring patches are good, or pulling reports, without having to switch to a different vendor.” Another customer noted that the experience “doesn’t feel like a third-party product just stitched in.”

Splashtop earned Grid® Leader and Momentum Leader recognitions across Remote Support and Remote Desktop categories, alongside repeated recognition for ROI, usability, and ease of implementation. One customer described Splashtop as providing “secure, easy remote access to work machines from anywhere,” while others emphasized its “rock-solid reliability you can count on” and “essential remote support with stellar service.”

Splashtop’s Foxpass cloud PKI and RADIUS solution also earned Leader recognition in Certificate Lifecycle Management and Network Access Control categories, reflecting growing demand for passwordless and identity-based authentication. Customers reported achieving ROI 1.8 times faster compared to category averages and praised the solution for simplifying authentication and network access management, with one reviewer describing it as providing “seamless centralized authentication with reliable RADIUS and clear visibility,” while another highlighted its “easy setup, strong security, and zero maintenance.”

The recognitions from G2 validate Splashtop’s broader vision for simplifying security in hybrid work environments without adding unnecessary complexity for IT teams or end users. From remotely supporting users and managing devices to enabling granular remote access controls, strengthening onsite network authentication, and integrating endpoint security solutions, Splashtop helps organizations improve security posture, simplify administration, and maintain consistent visibility and control across both remote and in-office work environments, while reducing the operational burden of managing multiple vendors and disconnected tools. For more information on Splashtop’s suite of solutions or to start a free trial, visit http://www.splashtop.com/.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.