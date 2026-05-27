SaintQuant Launches Free AI Trading Bot Trial to Meet Rising Demand for Automated Investing

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant has launched a free AI trading bot trial, giving investors immediate access to institutional-grade automated trading strategies across stock and cryptocurrency markets with no coding, no manual configuration, and no prior trading experience required.

As financial markets grow faster, more data-driven, and increasingly difficult to navigate manually, more investors are turning to AI-powered automation to manage their portfolios. In 2026, demand for AI stock trading bots, automated investing platforms, and passive income strategies continues to accelerate particularly among retail investors who want consistent market participation without the burden of full-time monitoring. SaintQuant is solving this issue with its new platform.





Investor Behavior Is Shifting Toward Automation

The way individuals approach investing is fundamentally changing. Rather than relying on constant chart monitoring, manual execution, and emotional decision-making, a growing segment of retail investors is moving toward intelligent, system-driven solutions.

Market data and search behavior in 2026 reflect growing interest in:

AI stock trading bots for beginners

Automated investing without manual execution

Passive income strategies powered by machine learning

Set-and-forget portfolio management tools





This shift reflects a deeper transition: from active, time-intensive trading toward algorithmic execution that runs on the investor's behalf continuously, without fatigue or emotional interference.

A More Accessible Approach to Automated Investing

SaintQuant's AI trading platform is built to close the gap between institutional-grade quantitative strategies and the everyday retail investor. Until recently, systematic algorithmic trading required developer expertise, custom-built infrastructure, and access to expensive data feeds. SaintQuant removes every one of those barriers.

Users access pre-built AI strategies that require no setup, no strategy building, and no technical knowledge . The platform's AI analyses real-time market data, selects optimal execution moments, and manages positions automatically based on live conditions. The investor's role is simply to choose a risk level and activate.

Core Features of the SaintQuant AI Trading Platform

SaintQuant integrates several capabilities designed to support consistent, low-maintenance automated investing:

AI-powered trading bot with real-time strategy execution across stock and cryptocurrency markets

with real-time strategy execution across stock and cryptocurrency markets Multiple strategy types - DCA, Grid, and Swing, each optimised for different market conditions

- DCA, Grid, and Swing, each optimised for different market conditions Built-in risk management including automated stop-losses and real-time exposure monitoring

including automated stop-losses and real-time exposure monitoring Dynamic portfolio controls that adjust automatically based on live market conditions

that adjust automatically based on live market conditions 24/7 automated operation with no requirement for user intervention once activated





These features are designed to give investors structured, disciplined market participation without the time commitment or technical complexity of manual trading.

How Beginners Can Start Automated Trading with SaintQuant

SaintQuant has designed its onboarding process to be completed in minutes. New users can begin automated trading in three steps:

Step 1 - Create an Account Register at saintquant.com in under three minutes . New users receive a $7 cash bonus instantly upon registration, no deposit required.

Step 2 - Choose an AI Trading Strategy Select from 10+ pre-built strategies across low, medium, and high risk profiles. Each strategy displays its risk level, bot type, expected return range, and live date, so users know exactly what they are activating before committing.

Step 3 - Let the System Run Once activated, the AI bot continuously analyses market conditions, executes trades, and applies risk controls automatically. At the end of the contract period, capital and earned profit are returned directly to the user's account.

This process is designed to allow anyone regardless of experience level to begin automated investing without prior knowledge.

Free Trial Expands Access to AI-Powered Trading

SaintQuant's Starter plan provides a $99 free trial over 10 days, giving new users full access to live AI trading with real returns before committing to larger capital. No credit card is required to claim the trial.

This approach is particularly relevant for:

First-time investors exploring automated trading platforms

Individuals seeking passive income opportunities without active management

Users looking to transition from manual investing to a system-driven approach





As interest in terms like "free AI stock trading bot" and "automated investing for beginners 2026" continues to grow, low-barrier entry is becoming a decisive factor in platform adoption across the retail investing space.

AI Automation and the Rise of Passive Income Strategies

With more investors prioritising time efficiency alongside returns, AI-driven trading platforms are becoming strongly associated with passive income strategies. Rather than requiring daily execution decisions, automated systems allow strategies to operate continuously responding to market conditions in real time without human input.

SaintQuant's AI processes over 2.5 million market signals daily, drawing from price data, on-chain activity, and sentiment analysis to inform every execution decision. With more than 4 million trades executed since launch and 150,000+ active users globally, the platform's models reflect experience across bull markets, corrections, and high-volatility periods alike.

While returns are not guaranteed and all investing carries risk, AI-driven systems like SaintQuant are designed to reduce inconsistency by removing the emotional and timing errors that most commonly affect retail investors.

Risk Disclosure

AI trading platforms can improve execution consistency and reduce emotional bias, but financial markets remain inherently unpredictable. Macroeconomic developments, regulatory changes, and sudden market movements can affect performance regardless of strategy quality. Users should approach automated investing with realistic expectations, begin with amounts they are comfortable with, and apply appropriate risk management at all times.

This is not financial advice. All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is an AI-powered automated trading platform operated by SAIN PTY LTD. The platform combines machine learning with proven quantitative models to deliver automated investing strategies across stock and cryptocurrency markets requiring no coding, no manual trading, and no prior experience. Investors choose a strategy, deposit funds, and the AI handles execution, risk management, and reporting automatically.

SaintQuant is designed for retail investors who want the systematic discipline of institutional-grade trading made accessible through a simple, transparent platform.