Cranial Implants Market Projected to Reach $2.83 Billion by 2035, Driven by Driven by Rising Traumatic Brain Injuries – SNS Insider

Austin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Cranial Implants Market size was valued at USD 1.48 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.83 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% over 2026–2035.”

Cranial Implants Market is categorized as a sub-market within the medical devices industry, which provides prostheses for reconstruction or restoration of parts of the skull in cases of traumatic brain injuries, brain tumor removals, congenital defects, and cranioplasty surgery. Expansion of this market is positively influenced by growing worldwide numbers of traumatic brain injuries due to traffic accidents, falls, sports-related injuries, and assault attacks, as well as increasing incidences of brain tumors.





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Rising Traumatic Brain Injury Burden and Advancements in Patient-Specific Implant Technologies to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The Cranial Implants Market is witnessing strong growth due to increasing global incidence of traumatic brain injuries, rising brain tumor surgeries, and growing neurological disorder prevalence associated with aging populations. Expanding adoption of patient-specific 3D-printed implants is significantly improving surgical precision, reducing operative time, and enhancing patient outcomes. Additionally, integration of digital surgical planning, augmented reality navigation systems, and bioactive implant materials is transforming cranial reconstruction procedures. Growing investments in osteoconductive ceramics and advanced polymers are further supporting long-term market expansion across both developed and emerging healthcare systems.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Stryker Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson MedTech)

KLS Martin Group

OssDsign AB

B. Braun SE

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Medtronic plc

Renishaw plc

Brainlab AG

Xilloc Medical B.V.

Evonos GmbH

Bioplate Inc.

Anatomics Pty Ltd

3D Systems Corporation

Materialise NV

Synimed Synergie

Biomet (Zimmer Biomet)

Natus Medical Incorporated

Acumed LLC

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, Customized Implants Segment Dominated the Market; Non-Customized Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The custom cranial implants segment was leading in 2025 on account of the higher anatomical accuracy, positive surgical outcomes, fewer intraoperative corrections, and good aesthetic value. The custom-free cranial implants are expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 because of their affordable cost, quicker delivery, and wide application in emergency cases and low socio-economic classes.

By Material, Polymer Segment Dominated the Market; Ceramic Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The polymer segment, led by implants made up of PEEK material, dominated the market and contributed 54.03% of the total revenue share because of high biocompatibility, radiolucence, and compatibility in terms of mechanical properties with cortical bones. The fastest-growing segment will be ceramic implants in 2026-2035 due to growing adoption of bioactive materials such as hydroxyapatite and calcium phosphate.

By End-User, Hospitals Segment Dominated the Market; Neurosurgery Centers Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Hospitals had the highest revenue share in 2025 with 78.5% because most of the neurosurgeries are carried out in advanced healthcare facilities, which have equipment, such as imaging tools, surgical theaters, intensive care units, and multidisciplinary surgical teams. The fastest-growing end-use application in 2026-2035 will be neurosurgery centers owing to the growing adoption of ambulatory surgeries for cranium surgery, minimally invasive surgeries, and postoperative treatment procedures that allow outpatient cranium surgeries.

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Regional Insights

North America occupied the largest share of 38.11% in the global Cranial Implants Market in 2025 owing to higher neurosurgery procedures, excellent health infrastructure, and effective reimbursement policies for both customized and standardized implants. United States continues to be the biggest contributor because of the presence of leading players and increasing use of 3D printed cranial reconstruction devices.

The U.S. Cranial Implants Market was valued at USD 0.42 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.81 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period.

Expansion of the U.S. Cranial Implants Market depends on high numbers of neurosurgeries performed, strong reimbursement policies, and the availability of reputable manufacturers such as Stryker Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), and KLS Martin Group. Moreover, well-developed trauma systems in the USA and high prevalence of 3D-printed patient-specific cranial implants in major hospitals contribute to market expansion.

The Europe Cranial Implants Market is estimated to be USD 0.44 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% during 2026–2035.

Europe holds a technically advanced and innovative position as regards the Cranial Implants Market, owing to the presence of a number of prominent cranial implants manufacturers such as OssDsign AB in Sweden, Renishaw plc in the UK, and Xilloc Medical in the Netherlands. The European aging population is increasing the demand for cranial implants due to the high prevalence of cerebrovascular diseases, brain tumors, and age-related falls leading to skull fractures requiring neurosurgical procedures.

Recent Developments:

February 2024 : OssDsign AB launched a next-generation 3D-printed cranial implant featuring calcium phosphate coating to enhance osteointegration and bone cell attachment.

: OssDsign AB launched a next-generation 3D-printed cranial implant featuring calcium phosphate coating to enhance osteointegration and bone cell attachment. April 2024: 3D Systems received FDA clearance for its EXT 220 MED 3D printer enabling in-house production of patient-specific PEEK cranial implants in clinical environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CRANIAL IMPLANT PROCEDURE & NEUROSURGICAL METRICS – evaluates adoption trends across cranioplasty procedures, surgical volumes, and implant utilization rates.

– evaluates adoption trends across cranioplasty procedures, surgical volumes, and implant utilization rates. PATIENT-SPECIFIC 3D PRINTING & DIGITAL SURGICAL PLANNING METRICS – assesses advancements in CT-based modeling, surgical simulation, and precision implant manufacturing.

– assesses advancements in CT-based modeling, surgical simulation, and precision implant manufacturing. BIOMATERIAL INNOVATION & OSTEOCONDUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY METRICS – analyzes growth in PEEK, titanium, and ceramic-based implant adoption with focus on bioactive performance.

– analyzes growth in PEEK, titanium, and ceramic-based implant adoption with focus on bioactive performance. HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE & NEUROSURGERY CAPACITY METRICS – examines hospital-based surgical capabilities, ICU integration, and trauma care readiness.

– examines hospital-based surgical capabilities, ICU integration, and trauma care readiness. COST STRUCTURE & REIMBURSEMENT DYNAMICS METRICS – evaluates pricing pressures, insurance coverage, and economic accessibility of cranial implant procedures.

– evaluates pricing pressures, insurance coverage, and economic accessibility of cranial implant procedures. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MEDICAL DEVICE INNOVATION METRICS – tracks key manufacturers’ strategies, technological advancements, and global neurosurgical market expansion.

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Cranial Implants Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.48 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.66% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Customized, Non-Customized)

• By Material (Polymer, Ceramic, Metal)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Neurosurgery Centers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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