Gainsight Announces New AI-Native Services Business

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the retention-as-a-service (RaaS) company, is no longer just selling software. Today at Pulse 2026 , CEO Chuck Ganapathi announced the evolution of their agentic solution, Atlas, to an AI-Native Services (AINS) business. Gainsight is evolving from a traditional SaaS business for customer success and retention to a software-plus-services business that owns the outcome, managing renewal motions end-to-end on behalf of customers, with accountability tied directly to results.

“SaaS gave this industry a platform to manage retention and help humans execute. Technology can no longer simply support the outcome; it is expected to deliver the outcome itself. That is what we mean by retention-as-a-service,” said Ganapathi. “Now with the power of AI, we are ready to deliver an entirely different way to address the retention challenges companies face in the long-tail of their customers — with our agents, our software, our playbooks and our people.”

Today's announcement reflects a deliberate reorientation of how Gainsight goes to market and helps customers drive higher retention. The company now offers three agentic paths: buy pre-built software and AI agents; build custom agents and workflows on Gainsight's platform; or hire Gainsight to do the work for you and deliver higher GRR and NRR.

“The most important strategic question facing every SaaS leader right now is whether to stop selling the seat and start selling the result. Gainsight is one of the first enterprise software companies to answer that question decisively,” said Jake Saper, General Partner at Emergence Capital, a leading venture capital firm that has invested more than $150M in half a dozen AI-native services companies. “Gainsight has what most companies don't: 15 years of domain expertise in customer success, a purpose-built agentic platform and the willingness to put their business model on the line by owning the outcome. That combination of credibility, technology and accountability is what separates AI-native services winners from the rest of the field.”

How Atlas AINS Works

Most technology companies are not staffed to cover their entire customer base, leaving the long tail of their customers — the thousands, sometimes tens of thousands, without dedicated customer success managers (CSMs) — at disproportionate risk of churn. Existing alternatives address the volume problem without solving the outcome problem. Outsourcing to BPOs increases coverage but often at the cost of quality of service.

Atlas takes a new approach to long-tail coverage through human-agent collaboration, starting with the renewals process. AI agents handle personalization and scale, and humans provide judgment, oversight and strategic intervention. Atlas renewals pods, consisting of both humans and agents, will handle renewals on a company's behalf for their long-tail of customers: everything from personalized outreach and follow-ups to contract negotiation and execution. All engagements and outcomes flow through the Gainsight platform, giving customers complete visibility into what is being done on their behalf. Additional AINS covering adoption, upsell and other post-sale outcomes will follow.

Key capabilities include:

Agentic outreach and personalization : Atlas agents execute renewal workflows across long-tail accounts, drawing on customer health signals, product usage data and Gainsight's institutional playbooks.

: Atlas agents execute renewal workflows across long-tail accounts, drawing on customer health signals, product usage data and Gainsight's institutional playbooks. Built-in Guardrails: Agents pursue pre-defined goals while running the end-to-end renewal motion across thousands of long-tail accounts, executing outreach, risk assessment and other playbook actions with configurable autonomy. Built-in guardrails govern autonomous behavior, approvals and escalations.

Agents pursue pre-defined goals while running the end-to-end renewal motion across thousands of long-tail accounts, executing outreach, risk assessment and other playbook actions with configurable autonomy. Built-in guardrails govern autonomous behavior, approvals and escalations. Human-in-the-loop judgment: Renewal Agent Managers intervene at critical moments, handling edge cases, escalations beyond guardrails and ensuring quality throughout the renewal motion.

Renewal Agent Managers intervene at critical moments, handling edge cases, escalations beyond guardrails and ensuring quality throughout the renewal motion. Optimized learning, scaled autonomy : Agents learn from human intervention and optimize over time as performance data feeds back into the system, improving playbooks and refining outreach.

: Agents learn from human intervention and optimize over time as performance data feeds back into the system, improving playbooks and refining outreach. Full platform transparency: All engagements, signals and outcomes are reported through the Gainsight platform under outcome-based contracts.



Atlas AINS is now available to qualified enterprise customers. Sign up and learn more here: Gainsight.com/atlas

About Gainsight

Gainsight is the retention engine behind the world's most customer-centric companies. The Gainsight platform orchestrates the customer journey from onboarding to outcomes. More than 2,000 companies trust Gainsight's applications and AI agents to drive learning, adoption, community connection and success for their customers. Learn more at www.gainsight.com .

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