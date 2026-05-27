Expedience Software Introduces CRM Connect to Extend Microsoft Dynamics Document Generation

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expedience today announced the launch of Expedience Software CRM Connect, a new solution designed to extend and enhance Microsoft Dynamics’ built-in document generation with advanced document automation capabilities.

CRM Connect enables organizations to generate CRM-driven documents directly from Dynamics while ensuring complex logic, conditional content, and post-assembly processing are executed reliably through the Expedience platform.

“Microsoft Dynamics provides strong native document generation, but many organizations quickly outgrow its limits,” said Melissa Mabon, CEO of Expedience. “CRM Connect allows Dynamics customers to keep using native document generation while adding the intelligence and control required for complex, enterprise documents.”

Unlike standalone document engines, CRM Connect works with Dynamics—introducing structured metadata and orchestration that can automate a data=driven placeholder update as well as a full logic-driven assembly.

Key capabilities of Expedience CRM Connect include:

Native Microsoft Dynamics integration

Support for both simple and complex document logic

Post assembly review and editing

Standardized and reusable document templates

Enterprise-grade governance and scalability



CRM Connect is ideal for sales, legal, and proposal teams that rely on Dynamics as their system of record but require more sophisticated document outcomes.

“With CRM Connect, organizations can fully trust that Dynamics-generated documents are complete, accurate, and ready for use,” added Mabon.

Expedience CRM Connect is available immediately.

For more information contact: info@expediencesoftware.com