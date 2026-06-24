Expedience Software Brings Microsoft Word and Excel Data Together in New SmartLinks Integration for Statements of Work

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expedience Software, the proposal and document automation company that works natively inside Microsoft Word, today announced SmartLinks, a new Word-to-Excel integration purpose-built for Statements of Work (SOWs). SmartLinks creates a reliable connection between SOW content in Word and its underlying source data in Excel, so that pricing, financial tables, KPIs, and other critical figures stay accurate and consistent throughout the document — automatically.

Statements of Work are among the most difficult business documents to automate. They combine contractual language with complex, data-heavy elements — pricing models, KPI tables, RACI matrices, charts, and timelines — with a demand for accuracy and consistency that is not possible with AI. Most proposal software cannot manage this level of data integration, leaving teams to manually copy and paste between applications. The result is a process that is slow, costly, and prone to high-risk errors: outdated figures, inconsistent numbers across sections, and formatting that breaks every time a value changes.

SmartLinks addresses this directly. Rather than relying on error prone cut and paste, SmartLinks maintains a managed link between the Microsoft Word SOW and its Excel data source. When the source data changes, linked values, tables, and charts in the SOW update accurately while preserving corporate formatting and branding. This keeps a single source of truth in Excel and ensures the client-facing SOW always reflects the latest, correct numbers.

Best of all, Expedience Software automates the entire process within Microsoft Office. So, SOW writers, editors, and contributors never have to leave the applications used today.

“SOWs are where so much revenue and risk come together, yet they are often where traditional proposal tools fall short. SmartLinks closes this gap — the handoff between the numbers your team builds in Excel and the document your client signs in Word. It means teams can move faster without ever second-guessing whether the figures are correct.”

— Melissa Mabon, Chief Executive Officer, Expedience Software

ABOUT EXPEDIENCE SOFTWARE

Expedience Software automates sales proposals, RFP responses, Statements of Work, and branded business documents natively inside Microsoft Word. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, Expedience helps organizations in a wide range of industries produce accurate, compliant, on-brand documents faster by combining a centralized content library, logic-driven templates, and deep Microsoft Office integration — without forcing teams out of the tools they already use. Expedience serves customers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. Learn more at expediencesoftware.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Expedience Software

info@expediencesoftware.com