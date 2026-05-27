The Countdown to the Biggest IPO in History Just Started. A Former Hedge Fund Manager Says You Have Weeks, Not Months

Washington, D.C., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's no longer speculation. SpaceX confidentially filed its IPO paperwork with the SEC in April. According to Kiplinger, the roadshow is expected to kick off the week of June 8. Reuters has reported the company is targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion, which would make it the largest initial public offering in history.

James Altucher says he's been warning people this moment was coming. Now that it's here, he believes most investors still don't understand what's actually driving the valuation — or where the biggest opportunity may be hiding.

In a new free presentation , the Wall Street Journal best-selling author and venture capitalist breaks down what he says every investor needs to know before the IPO roadshow begins.

What the Filing Confirms

The confidential SEC filing, first reported by Reuters and confirmed by multiple financial outlets, sets the stage for a June 2026 listing on the Nasdaq. At its targeted valuation, SpaceX would instantly become one of the largest publicly traded companies in the world, raising as much as $75 billion in the offering alone.

At the center of that valuation is Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet division. According to U.S. News, Starlink now accounts for the majority of SpaceX's annual revenue, has surpassed 10 million subscribers, and has been growing at a pace few companies of its size have ever matched.

Altucher has been tracking this trajectory closely. As he says in his presentation: "With an estimated value of more than $100 billion, Elon's upcoming Starlink IPO is set to be the single biggest IPO in history."

Why Altucher Says the Headlines Are Missing the Bigger Story

Altucher's presentation goes beyond the IPO filing itself. While most coverage has focused on valuation targets and listing dates, Altucher argues the real story is what Starlink represents — a fundamental shift in how the world connects to the internet.

As he explains: "Elon has just rolled out a radical new breakthrough in how the world uses and receives internet access."

He walks through the scale of the disruption. More than 6,750 satellites already in orbit. Service available in over 100 countries. A network that eliminates the need for traditional towers, cables, and ground-based infrastructure entirely.

Altucher puts it bluntly in the presentation: "For consumers like you and me, Starlink is a godsend… For the $2.18 trillion telecom industry, it's their worst nightmare."

Why Altucher Released the Presentation Now

Altucher says the SEC filing and upcoming roadshow mark a turning point. Once the IPO launches and mainstream attention floods in, he believes the early positioning window closes.

As he states in the presentation : "Whenever the internet takes a huge leap forward… Untold amounts of wealth are made over time by people who see it coming."

He says his presentation is designed to walk people through the full picture — the technology, the market disruption, and what he believes is the smartest way to position ahead of the offering — before the roadshow begins and the broader public starts paying attention.

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal best selling author whose books have been recognized by USA Today as among the best business books of all time. His podcast, The James Altucher Show, has been downloaded more than 70 million times and features conversations with some of the most influential names in business and finance. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.