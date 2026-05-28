Sustainability LIVE to Spotlight Sustainable Supply Chains at London Climate Action Week

London, 28 May 2026 – Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week will make its official debut at CodeNode London on 25 June 2026, bringing together more than 250 senior sustainability executives to address the future of sustainable supply chains and more. The one-day conference is designed for leaders at the forefront of climate action strategy, delivering insights and solutions needed to accelerate progress towards net zero. Registration is now open for this exclusive event.

As organisations face increasing pressure to meet strict regulations and ESG targets, supply chain sustainability has emerged as a critical driver of both environmental impact and business resilience. The Leadership Summit will provide sustainability executives with practical guidance on embedding climate action across operations, supply chains and investment decisions through 25 expert speakers and four interactive executive workshops.

The event will explore how businesses can navigate a rapidly evolving sustainability landscape shaped by regulation, innovation and global policy shifts.

Addressing supply chain transparency and impact

The Future of Sustainable Supply Chains panel will take place at 15:30-16:15 (BST) on the ThinkTank stage, focusing on how supply chains are essential to achieving meaningful sustainability outcomes.

The session will explore how organisations are improving transparency, strengthening supplier engagement and reducing environmental impact across global value chains. Speakers will share insights on the strategies and technologies helping businesses build more resilient and sustainable supply networks.

Industry leaders share best practices

The panel will feature three Chief Sustainability Officers from leading global organisations, each offering practical insights into how businesses can accelerate sustainability across complex global supply chains.

Øistein Jensen, Chief Sustainability Officer at Odfjell SE, will discuss the shipping company’s approach to supply chain decarbonisation through sustainable operations, emerging technologies and alternative fuels. Annelie Selander, Chief Sustainability Officer at WSH Limited, will share insights into the company’s ambitious 2040 net zero strategy and its long-term supplier engagement programme. Katherine Pickus, Chief Sustainability Officer at ADM, will explore how the organisation is advancing sustainable farming practices, improving traceability and increasing energy efficiency across the global food system.

Together, the panel will provide attendees with practical strategies for embedding sustainability throughout the supply chain, from sourcing and production to logistics and lifecycle management.

Øistein Jensen commented: “I look forward to contributing to Sustainability LIVE during London Climate Action Week, where decision-makers come together to turn climate ambition into real execution. I will share perspectives and experience from the shipping and logistics industry, where the scale and complexity of the transition are clear.

“The challenges ahead are bigger than any one company can solve alone, making collaboration across sectors and value chains essential. At the same time, we must act now with the solutions available today, rather than waiting for the perfect answer.”

Those interested in attending, can register their interest here.





Øistein Jensen, Chief Sustainability Officer at Odfjell SE at Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026



Building momentum for climate action

The Leadership Summit represents a key moment during London Climate Action Week for sustainability professionals to connect, share knowledge and accelerate their organisations’ climate strategies. The event will deliver practical insights on navigating consumer expectations, regulatory requirements and the business case for sustainable supply chains.

Sustainability LIVE will continue its global event series throughout 2026 and into 2027, with upcoming events including:

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About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

Media Enquiries

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