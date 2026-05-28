Presentation materials for AB Civinity bond issue

The Civinity group of companies (AB Civinity), which provides building maintenance services and develops engineering and technology solutions, is today, on 28 May, presenting at a webinar the newly launched offering of a new bond issue (tranche) of up to EUR 15 million under the prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 18 July 2025 for the issuance of bonds of up to EUR 50 million (ISIN LT0000134413) and their listing on the Nasdaq regulated market.

We are sharing the materials presented during the webinar.

ATTACHED:

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com

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