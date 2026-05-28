Patton and Probity Partner to Protect Critical Infrastructure with Revolutionary New Data Diode Kit that Delivers NSA-Listed Security

Patton®... Let's Connect!

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and HERNDON, Va., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton®—US manufacturer of secure networking solutions—and Probity—a leader in national security software engineering—have joined forces to deliver a revolutionary new 10-Gigabit data diode kit for secure, unidirectional data transfer.

NSA-Listed Security. The secure data-transfer solution combines Patton's NSA-listed 10G SFP Data Diode modules with Probity's NSA-listed Fastback software. Designed for defense, intelligence, utilities, and industrial automation environments, the solution eliminates the cost and complexity of traditional diodes.

Hardware Meets Software. Patton's rugged 10G SFP modules enforce one-way optical dataflow while Fastback software enables orchestration and protocol support.

"Pairing Patton's US-made 10G data diode SFPs with Probity's Fastback software offers a deployable, NSA-listed solution with high performance and assured reliability. No proprietary chassis or long lead times," said Robert Mohr, Federal Sales Director, Patton.

Better Together. The combination enables secure transfer of logs, telemetry, files, video, and operational information while preventing return paths for cyber threats across trust boundaries.

"Patton's proven 10G SFP hardware eliminates expensive specialized appliances that involve long lead times, rising costs, and insecure supply chains," said Dave Ryberg, Sales Director, Probity.

Comprehensive Connectivity. The data diode solution offers the industry's most complete set of interface capabilities and protocol adapters for integrating customer data endpoints—S3, GCP, SFTP, File System, UDP, TCP, and SMTP—plus push/pull, streaming, and request-driven operation.

Operational Excellence. The secure solution supports real-time monitoring, SIEM aggregation, cross-domain export, and mission video transfer. The Patton data diode installs directly into standard SFP+ equipment for rapid deployment.

Key Solution Benefits:

Hardware-enforced security – physical one-way separation at optical layer

– physical one-way separation at optical layer 10G performance – supports video, telemetry, and large datasets

– supports video, telemetry, and large datasets Rapid deployment – uses standard SFP+ interfaces—no specialized chassis

– uses standard SFP+ interfaces—no specialized chassis Proven integration – Fastback protocol suite enables quick configuration

– Fastback protocol suite enables quick configuration Trusted supply chain – US-designed and manufactured with NSA/NCDSMO listings





Why NSA-Listing Matters for Industry

NCDSMO verifies cross-domain security for moving data between trust zones

Aligns with CISA guidance for critical infrastructure protection

Supports NSA Raise-the-Bar and joint NSA–CISA recommendations

Helps reduce risk, strengthen segmentation, and enable secure data sharing





Related news: Patton recently announced the FiberPlex QSFX-100DD 100-Gigabit data diode delivering 100 Gbps via QSFP28 optics.

Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com