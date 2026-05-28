Dave’s Hot Chicken Adds a Pop of Flavor with New Slushers Featuring Pop Rocks®

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave’s Hot Chicken, the cult-favorite brand known for serving the most craveable hot chicken on the planet, is turning up the fun with the launch of new Dave’s Slushers topped with Pop Rocks®, available now for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

Dave’s Slushers combine bold, icy flavors with the nostalgic crackle and pop of Pop Rocks candy, delivering a sweet, refreshing experience built for summer cravings, social sharing, and serious flavor fans.

Guests can customize their Dave’s Slusher with a choice of Watermelon or Blue Razz Pop Rocks topping across four vibrant frozen drink flavors:

Mountain Berry Blast

Flashin’ Fruit Punch

Orange Lavaburst

Strawberry Lemonade





The result is an icy, candy-topped drink experience that crackles with every sip.

“At Dave’s, we’re always looking for ways to create memorable experiences that are as fun as they are craveable,” said Jim Bitticks, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Adding Pop Rocks to our Slushers takes a refreshing frozen drink and makes it completely unexpected. It’s bold, nostalgic, loud, and over the top in the best way possible.”

Known for pushing flavor innovation and internet-worthy menu moments, Dave’s designed the new Slushers to bring fans a cooling complement to its signature hot chicken while tapping into the growing demand for experiential beverages and nostalgic flavors.

Whether paired with Dave’s signature Sliders and Tenders, or Mini Sliders, which are now back, or enjoyed on their own, Dave’s Slushers with Pop Rocks are built to deliver flavor, texture, and a little bit of chaos in every cup.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,500 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Canada and will open 150-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”



Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave’s Hot Chicken

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b5d159a-1f4c-44a2-8641-6ac089130380