Dave’s Hot Chicken Gives Its Slushers a Boost with New Red Bull Boosted Slushers

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave’s Hot Chicken, the cult-favorite brand known for serving the most craveable hot chicken on the planet, is turning up the energy with the launch of new Red Bull Boosted Slushers, now available at participating locations nationwide and across the globe.

The newest addition to Dave’s expanding beverage lineup combines the brand’s signature fruit-flavored Slushers with Red Bull Energy Drink, creating an icy, refreshing pick-me-up that’s built to cool guests down while turning the energy up.

Guests can choose from four Red Bull Boosted Slusher flavors:

Strawberry Lemonade Red Bull Slusher

Orange Lavaburst Red Bull Slusher

Fruit Punch Red Bull Slusher

Berry Blast Red Bull Slusher

Each drink features Dave’s signature frozen Slusher boosted with Red Bull, delivering a bold new way to pair an ice-cold beverage with Dave’s famous hot chicken.

“We’ve never wanted Dave’s to be a place people visit just once,” said Jim Bitticks, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “From collectibles and late-night exclusives to frozen drinks that keep evolving, we’re constantly giving our guests something new to discover. Red Bull Boosted Slushers are the latest example of that.”

The launch marks the latest evolution of Dave’s beverage platform, which has rapidly grown beyond traditional fountain drinks. Following the introduction of Creme Slushers, Burstin’ Slushers featuring fruit-filled bursting pearls and limited-time Pop Rocks® Slushers, the addition of Red Bull Boosted Slushers continues Dave’s commitment to giving guests unexpected, highly customizable drink experiences that are every bit as memorable as its food.

Guests can also purchase an individual 8.4-ounce can of Red Bull Energy Drink at participating Dave’s Hot Chicken locations.

The new beverages arrive as Dave’s continues one of its most culturally relevant stretches yet. The brand is currently celebrating the return of Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 with a limited-time collectible meal featuring blind-bag figurines, exclusive digital comics and app-only rewards, while also inviting night owls to unlock its Dave’s After Dark menu, a late-night lineup featuring Nacho Fries, Dave’s Cheesy Bites, Reaper Cheese Fries, Spicy Buffalo Mac & Cheese, a Neapolitan Shake and more. Together, the launches reflect Dave’s strategy of blending craveable food, pop culture and internet-worthy menu innovation into experiences fans can’t find anywhere else.

Whether paired with Dave’s signature Sliders, Tenders, Bites or Mini Sliders, Red Bull Boosted Slushers offer another refreshing way to cool off while fueling up.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,500 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Canada and will open 150-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave’s Hot Chicken

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/569eb6f1-64f9-4059-b81a-e7d788f530f9