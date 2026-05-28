KBR’s PureSAF® Technology Selected for Northen Europe’s Largest SAF and e-SAF Plant by NorSAF

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that NorSAF, one of the leading sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producers in the Baltics, has selected KBR’s proprietary PureSAF® technology for what is set to become the largest SAF and e-SAF production plant in Northern Europe.

Under the agreement, KBR will license the proprietary PureSAF® technology, invented and developed by Swedish Biofuels AB for NorSAF’s new plant, which is expected to produce 100,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel and e-SAF annually. The project is backed by Avia Solutions Group. Production is planned to commence in 2030, and distribution of SAF is planned for aviation companies across the Baltics, Northern Europe, and additional European markets.

Europe has set one of the world’s most ambitious frameworks for aviation decarbonization in pursuit of climate neutrality by 2050. With aviation among the continent’s hardest sectors to abate, binding sustainable aviation fuel mandates are an inevitable path forward. Under EU legislation, minimum SAF blending requirements are established by the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation. Effective January 2025, the European Fit for 55 climate package regulation mandates that aviation fuel supplied at EU airports must contain at least 6% SAF by 2030, rising progressively to 70% by 2050.

In alignment with the broader global decarbonization targets, KBR is constantly developing or licensing innovative technologies, including the proprietary PureSAF sustainable aviation fuel process, to help global economies meet their long-term climate objectives.

“We are proud to be a part of this pivotal project, which will drive Latvia’s transition toward cleaner aviation and reinforce Europe’s leadership in sustainable fuel innovation,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “KBR is committed to providing viable energy solutions and our PureSAF process not only scales SAF production but also offers an opportunity to co-process CO2 and syngas in the same plant, and produce a fungible jet fuel ready for use, without the need to blend with traditional jet fuel.”

“We are delighted to have collaborated with KBR to bring PureSAF technology to Europe,” said Jānis Kisiels, Board Member of NorSAF. “Recent global events have underscored that energy sovereignty is no longer just an economic goal, but a matter of national and regional security. By producing sustainable, 100% drop-in jet fuel at scale using local, European-sourced feedstocks, we are building a resilient, self-sufficient energy ecosystem that reduces our dependence on external fossil fuel markets and strengthens Europe’s industrial backbone.”

With more than 100 years of experience delivering clean fuel solutions, KBR remains at the forefront of decarbonization - innovating processes and deploying low-carbon technologies to reduce emissions effectively. Together with NorSAF, we will help develop Latvia as the strategic SAF hub.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s PureSAF® technology, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com