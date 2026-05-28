Aeluma Sees Accelerated Timeline for Quantum Commercialization

GOLETA, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, commented today on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s announcement of over $2 billion in proposed CHIPS Act incentives to accelerate quantum computing development. This is one of the largest U.S. Government investments in quantum, marking a shift from exploratory R&D toward manufacturing infrastructure and commercial readiness.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce announced more than $2 billion in CHIPS Act funding to nine companies, including two foundries, signaling the government’s long-term commitment to quantum computing and related manufacturing,” said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. “Aeluma supported one of the companies that executed a letter of intent with the U.S Government. While our involvement would be contingent on the execution of a subcontract agreement, we are encouraged by the interest in our scalable heterogenous integration platform to support quantum applications.”

The CHIPS incentives aim to accelerate critical research and manufacturing of technologies for the quantum ecosystem. Focal points include establishing foundational domestic manufacturing capacity for the quantum sector and addressing the most consequential, unresolved engineering problems in quantum.

Aeluma’s large-diameter wafer platform combines high-performance compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing. Aeluma recently announced new contracts from the U.S. Government for quantum materials and lasers, along with partnerships with Tower Semiconductor and Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies for wafer production and fabrication. The technologies most relevant to quantum applications include aluminum gallium arsenide nonlinear materials, quantum dot lasers, and high sensitivity photodetectors. Aeluma manufactures these components on large-diameter CMOS-compatible substrates, providing a viable path to building scalable quantum microsystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

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About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Alex Villalta

(310) 622-8227

ir@aeluma.com