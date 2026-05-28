Photronics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended May 3, 2026.

Commenting on the second quarter performance, Chairman and CEO George Macricostas said, “Photomask market dynamics reflect a mix of supportive long-term drivers and several temporary headwinds. In the near term, certain design releases have been delayed due to elevated fab utilization rates, which are extending new product launch timelines, memory supply constraints and related cost pressures for OEMs, and geopolitical uncertainty. The underlying long-term demand environment remains strong as we advance our investments in the U.S. and Korea to strengthen our position at the high end of the market over the coming years.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Revenue was $209.9 million, down 0.5% year-over-year and down 6.7% sequentially.

GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $31.4 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared with $8.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025 and $42.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $24.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared with $24.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025 and $35.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026.

IC revenue was $147.5 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year and a decrease of 11% sequentially.

FPD revenue was $62.4 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year and an increase of 4% sequentially.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the quarter were $637.7 million, of which $477.3 million was associated with our Joint Ventures, of which we own 50.01%.

Cash generated from operating activities was $47.0 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $45.8 million.





Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Photronics expects:

Revenue to be between $207 million and $215 million,

Operating margin to be between 18% and 20%, and

Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.39 and $0.45 per share.





Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

An earnings conference call and webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 28, 2026. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click Conference Registration. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. Photomasks are a key element in the manufacture of ICs and FPDs and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss), Net income (loss) per share, or any other measure of consolidated results under U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated statements of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

tmoreau@photronics.com





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 3, February 1, May 4, May 3, May 4, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 209,940 $ 225,066 $ 210,992 $ 435,006 $ 423,130 Cost of goods sold 144,183 146,364 133,086 290,547 269,689 Gross Profit 65,757 78,702 77,906 144,459 153,441 Gross margin % 31.3 % 35.0 % 36.9 % 33.2 % 36.3 % Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 20,756 21,311 18,099 42,067 37,201 Research and development 2,822 2,588 4,090 5,410 8,346 Total Operating Expenses 23,578 23,899 22,189 47,477 45,547 Other operating Income – 56 – 56 – Operating Income 42,179 54,859 55,717 97,038 107,894 Operating Margin % 20.1 % 24.4 % 26.4 % 22.3 % 25.5 % Other income (expense), net 11,677 19,673 (25,786 ) 31,350 (805 ) Income Before Income Tax Provision 53,856 74,532 29,931 128,388 107,089 Income tax provision 10,606 14,355 5,714 24,961 24,615 Net Income 43,250 60,177 24,217 103,427 82,474 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,821 17,238 15,356 29,059 30,762 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 31,429 $ 42,939 $ 8,861 $ 74,368 $ 51,712 Earnings per share attributed to Photronics, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.74 $ 0.15 $ 1.28 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.74 $ 0.15 $ 1.27 $ 0.84 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 58,123 57,794 60,793 57,959 61,443 Diluted 58,745 58,390 60,974 58,568 61,817





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) May 3,

October 31,

2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 511,490 $ 492,256 Short-term investments 126,177 95,909 Accounts receivable 188,951 195,921 Inventories 67,826 61,767 Other current assets 49,482 44,199 Total current assets 943,926 890,052 Property, plant and equipment, net 927,936 854,436 Other assets 58,964 60,046 Total assets $ 1,930,826 $ 1,804,534 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 11 $ 11 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 186,954 165,862 Total current liabilities 186,965 165,873 Long-term debt 3,853 13 Other liabilities 46,547 41,341 Equity: Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,241,250 1,173,589 Noncontrolling interests 452,211 423,718 Total equity 1,693,461 1,597,307 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,930,826 $ 1,804,534





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended May 3, May 4, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 103,427 $ 82,474 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,812 40,386 Share-based compensation 6,576 6,710 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (5,531 ) (19,651 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 144,284 109,919 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (93,436 ) (95,749 ) Purchases of short-term investments (105,831 ) (27,689 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 71,789 41,482 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 7,093 – Government incentives 2,567 1,166 Other (72 ) (57 ) Net cash used in investing activities (117,890 ) (80,847 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (5 ) (17,966 ) Common stock repurchases – (76,682 ) Proceeds from share-based arrangements 1,216 1,583 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,632 ) (2,007 ) Net cash used in financing activities (421 ) (95,072 ) (6,722 ) (1,697 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 19,251 (67,697 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 495,113 601,243 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 514,364 533,546 Less: Ending restricted cash 2,874 2,838 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 511,490 $ 530,708



