ONECNA Unveils High-Performance GT Series: Redefining All-Terrain Electric Scooters with Power and Value

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONECNA, a rising leader in high-performance electric mobility, today announced the official North American launch of its flagship 2026 GT Series. This comprehensive lineup, featuring the GT7, GT8, and GT9, is engineered to bridge the significant gap between underpowered urban commuters and prohibitively expensive professional off-road vehicles. By integrating industrial-grade dual motors and reinforced frames across the entire series, ONECNA is establishing a new standard for versatile, all-terrain mobility that remains accessible to mainstream consumers.





The release comes at a time when users are increasingly seeking upgraded and diversified riding equipment that can handle both daily city transits and weekend outdoor adventures. While traditional entry-level models often suffer from insufficient power and short battery life, the ONECNA GT series provides the robust performance required for country road trips and off-road trails without the extreme price tags often found in the professional segment.

Market Context: Solving the Urban and Off-Road Dilemma

For years, the electric scooter market has been sharply divided. Most traditional urban commuters are practical for short distances but lack the innovative performance and riding experience for varied terrains. Conversely, high-spec professional off-road scooters are often priced beyond the reach of ordinary users, despite many consumers not requiring extreme professional driving capabilities for their daily routines.

The ONECNA GT series addresses this demand by balancing practical daily commuting performance with moderate to heavy outdoor leisure capacity. This "sweet spot" strategy allows the brand to cater to a vast consumer group that prioritizes value, durability, and a thrilling riding experience. All models in the series are dispatched directly from a local warehouse in California, ensuring rapid delivery and immediate access to this new generation of performance scooters.

ONECNA GT7: The Value-Driven Powerhouse

Positioned as the "value workhorse" of the lineup, the ONECNA GT7 is designed for riders who prioritize everyday performance without exceeding a mainstream budget. Despite its competitive pricing of under $1,000, the GT7 offers a level of engineering that rivals many flagship-grade scooters in the current market.

Dual-Motor Performance : The GT7 features independent dual motors capable of generating a peak power output of 5600W . This configuration supports two driving modes—pure rear-wheel drive and full dual-motor synchronous drive—allowing riders to adapt to different road conditions.

: The GT7 features independent dual motors capable of generating a peak power output of . This configuration supports two driving modes—pure rear-wheel drive and full dual-motor synchronous drive—allowing riders to adapt to different road conditions. Speed and Gradeability : Under perfect laboratory conditions, the GT7 achieves a maximum theoretical speed of 45 MPH . It maintains steady speed and strong grip even on suburban hilly dirt paths, supporting a maximum climbing angle of 40 degrees .

: Under perfect laboratory conditions, the GT7 achieves a maximum theoretical speed of . It maintains steady speed and strong grip even on suburban hilly dirt paths, supporting a maximum climbing angle of . Endurance for Commuting : Equipped with a 60V 27Ah battery, the GT7 delivers an official lab-tested range of up to 55 miles . This capacity effectively minimizes the frequency of daily charging, making it a worry-free choice for long-distance urban trips.

: Equipped with a 60V 27Ah battery, the GT7 delivers an official lab-tested range of up to . This capacity effectively minimizes the frequency of daily charging, making it a worry-free choice for long-distance urban trips. Build Quality: The frame is sturdy, featuring a thick handlebar stem and front and rear shock absorption systems that cushion impacts from rocks and uneven surfaces.

ONECNA GT8: The Performance Sweet Spot

For riders seeking a tangible boost in speed and torque without the premium of a top-tier flagship, the ONECNA GT8 (also known as the GT8 PRO) sits as the ideal middle ground. Priced at under $1,300, it delivers meaningful upgrades in every core specification.

Explosive Power Output : The GT8 steps up to a 6000W peak power dual-motor setup. This extra power translates to a 50 MPH top speed , providing aggressive acceleration and confident passing power on open roads or hilly terrain.

: The GT8 steps up to a dual-motor setup. This extra power translates to a , providing aggressive acceleration and confident passing power on open roads or hilly terrain. Enhanced Range : Powered by a high-voltage 60V 33Ah battery, the GT8 increases its maximum range to 60 miles . This extra capacity eliminates range anxiety for those who undertake multi-day commutes or longer weekend off-road excursions.

: Powered by a high-voltage 60V 33Ah battery, the GT8 increases its maximum range to . This extra capacity eliminates range anxiety for those who undertake multi-day commutes or longer weekend off-road excursions. All-Terrain Dominance : Like the GT7, the GT8 conquers steep inclines with a 40-degree climbing angle . Its dual motors distribute power evenly to both 11-inch tires, preventing wheel spin on slippery or gravel-covered surfaces.

: Like the GT7, the GT8 conquers steep inclines with a . Its dual motors distribute power evenly to both 11-inch tires, preventing wheel spin on slippery or gravel-covered surfaces. Market Positioning: At its price point, the GT8 PRO stands out as a versatile mobility companion that adapts to a wide range of adult users, supporting a maximum load of 550 LBS.





ONECNA GT9: The Unrivaled Flagship

At the pinnacle of the series is the ONECNA GT9, a heavy-duty flagship model built for riders who refuse to compromise on performance. Every feature on the GT9 is transformative, designed for thrill-seekers and off-road enthusiasts who demand the absolute maximum in power and endurance.

Blistering Acceleration : The GT9 unlocks 7000W of peak power through its dual-motor system, the most aggressive in the series. This enables explosive takeoffs and a top speed of 55 MPH , outshining most competing electric scooters on the market.

: The GT9 unlocks through its dual-motor system, the most aggressive in the series. This enables explosive takeoffs and a top speed of , outshining most competing electric scooters on the market. Maximum Range and Gradeability : Featuring a massive 60V 38Ah battery, the GT9 offers an unmatched 70-mile maximum range . Furthermore, it is the only model in the lineup built to conquer extreme 45-degree slopes , making it dominant across diverse terrains, from muddy paths to steep mountain trails.

: Featuring a massive 60V 38Ah battery, the GT9 offers an unmatched . Furthermore, it is the only model in the lineup built to conquer extreme , making it dominant across diverse terrains, from muddy paths to steep mountain trails. Flexible Drive Modes : The GT9 offers front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and dual-wheel drive modes, allowing for casual cruising or high-torque climbing at the touch of a button.

: The GT9 offers front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and dual-wheel drive modes, allowing for casual cruising or high-torque climbing at the touch of a button. Premium Engineering: Priced at under $1,600, the GT9 features refined tuning for its high power output, resulting in a ride that is stable, controlled, and built to handle its full potential safely.

Engineering and Safety Standards Across the Series

Regardless of the specific model chosen, the ONECNA GT series is built upon a foundation of rugged durability and thoughtful safety engineering. All models share a reinforced frame, heavy-duty off-road tires, and a full shock absorption system.

A key safety innovation across the GT7 and GT8 is the brake-activated startup system. Integrated into the intelligent dashboard, this feature requires a deliberate brake action to unlock the motors, preventing unintended sudden movements in crowded public spaces.

Comparative Specifications of the ONECNA GT Series

Feature ONECNA GT7 ONECNA GT8 ONECNA GT9 Peak Power 5600W Dual Motor 6000W Dual Motor 7000W Dual Motor Max Speed 45 MPH 50 MPH 55 MPH Max Range 55 Miles 60 Miles 70 Miles Battery Specs 60V 27Ah 60V 33Ah 60V 38Ah Max Load 550 LBS 550 LBS 550 LBS Max Slope 40° 40° 45° Price Point Under $1,000 Under $1,300 Under $1,600

Practicality and User-Centric Design

Beyond raw performance, ONECNA has equipped the GT series with a suite of practical accessories to enhance the daily riding experience. Each scooter comes with a dedicated matching seat that can be installed without extra drilling, thanks to pre-reserved mounting holes.

Additional standard equipment includes:

Anti-Theft Systems : NFC card systems, and an additional physical safety lock.

: NFC card systems, and an additional physical safety lock. Intelligent Interface : High-definition displays that show drive modes, current speed, and battery levels.

: High-definition displays that show drive modes, current speed, and battery levels. Convenience Extras: Integrated phone holders, front storage bags, and stylish ambient lights that create a trendy cyberpunk aesthetic during night rides.



For outdoor travels, the GT series features a foldable structure that allows it to be placed inside a car trunk. Users only need to set up the front handlebar upon delivery to begin their journey.





About ONECNA

Founded in 2021, ONECNA specializes in the research, development, and distribution of high-performance electric scooters. The company is committed to building safe, durable, and innovative mobility solutions that empower daily commuting and accompany all adventurous journeys. By prioritizing quality components—from corrosion-resistant frames to large-capacity battery packs—ONECNA has quickly gained favor among thousands of riders seeking exceptional power and versatile off-road capabilities.

For more information on the GT7, GT8, GT9, and other ONECNA products, please visit the official website at https://onecnascooter.com/.

Contacts

Taki L.

Chief Marketing Officer, ONECNA

Email: [support@onecnascooter.com]

Phone: (213) 809-7824

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