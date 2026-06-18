ONECNA Launches the T4 Electric Scooter: Power, Range, and a Built-In Sound System That Redefines the Ride



NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONECNA, a fast-growing electric mobility brand dedicated to redefining personal urban transportation, today announced the official launch of the T4 Electric Scooter. Engineered for high-output performance and designed for the modern rider's lifestyle, the T4 is ONECNA's most capable and feature-rich model to date. It delivers a 3,500W peak motor, a 50-mile range on a single charge, and a fully integrated Bluetooth speaker and ambient lighting system built directly into the scooter — no external add-ons, no afterthought accessories, just music and atmosphere as a standard part of the ride. It is one of the most complete electric scooters available on the North American market.

Picture the morning commute: the road opens ahead, a favorite playlist streams through the T4's front-mounted Bluetooth speaker, and the scooter's synchronized ambient lighting glows in front of the handlebars. There are no tangled earbuds, no clunky add-ons — just the rider, the road, and the music. For urban commuters who see the daily ride as something to look forward to rather than endure, the T4 turns an ordinary trip into a moment worth savoring. Whether weaving through city traffic or cruising along open pathways at dusk, the T4 delivers a sense of ease, style, and freedom that sets it apart from everything else in its class.

Performance Engineered for Real-World Demands

The T4 is powered by a Hall-effect brushless DC motor rated at 1,200W continuous output with a peak power of 3,500W, enabling a top speed of 40 mph. Three speed modes adapt the scooter to different riding environments: at 65 kg load, Mode 1 reaches 9 mph for cautious urban navigation, Mode 2 allows up to 25 mph for open roads, and Mode 3 unlocks up to 37 mph for experienced riders seeking maximum performance. The 52V 25Ah battery pack — built with 21700 lithium cells and a rated capacity of 4,500mAh per cell — provides a mid-speed range of up to 50 miles, making it a genuinely practical choice for longer commutes and recreational rides alike.

The T4's climbing capability stands out among competitors: a maximum slope angle of 40 degrees means steep hills and inclined driveways present no obstacle. Dual hydraulic shock absorbers fitted front and rear smooth out rough roads, ensuring a steady and comfortable ride on all types of terrain. When it comes to stopping, a front-and-rear hydraulic oil brake system with electronic cutoff brings the T4 to a halt within 5 to 12 meters from full speed. The 10.5-inch tires provide stable contact across a wide range of road conditions, while an IPX5 waterproof rating ensures reliable operation through rain and wet surfaces. The aluminum alloy and steel composite frame brings together rigidity and weight efficiency, supporting everyday durability without adding unnecessary bulk.

Music in Motion: Bluetooth Speaker and Ambient Lighting

What truly distinguishes the T4 is the experience it creates around the rider. Most scooters in its class rely on clip-on portable speakers or leave audio entirely to the rider to figure out. The T4 takes a different approach: a high-fidelity Bluetooth speaker is built directly into the front of the scooter, connecting wirelessly to any smartphone and delivering clear audio throughout the ride — no external speaker, no mounting hardware, no compromise. The entire music system comes as part of the scooter itself. Combined with a Bluetooth-connected ambient lighting system, the T4 becomes something more than a commuter tool — it is a personal statement on wheels. The ambient lighting adds a dynamic visual layer to the scooter's profile, creating a presence on the road that is both stylish and unmistakable.

"We designed the T4 for riders who want more than a way to get from point A to point B," said a spokesperson for ONECNA. "The Bluetooth speaker and ambient lighting are not gimmicks — they are central to what the T4 is about. We wanted to capture that feeling of riding on a warm evening with great music, completely in your element. The T4 makes that possible every single day, whether it is a ten-minute trip to a coffee shop or a long evening cruise through the city."

Built Smart, Built Safe

Power delivery on the T4 is managed through a sinusoidal wave motor controller operating at 52V, producing smooth, progressive acceleration that gives riders precise control at any speed. Protecting the battery under all operating conditions is a dedicated Battery Management System (BMS), which monitors individual cell health and safeguards against overcharge, over-discharge, and thermal events — extending both battery life and rider confidence. The universal charger is compatible with 100–240V at 50/60Hz, outputting at 58.8V and 3A to fully replenish the battery in 7 to 8 hours.

The T4's lighting system addresses both visibility and communication. A 45-degree LED headlight projects onto up to 5 square meters of road surface, ensuring clear sightlines during nighttime or low-light riding. The tail light activates automatically when the headlight is on and intensifies when the brakes are applied — giving following traffic a clear, immediate visual signal. Integrated turn signals complete a safety lighting package that meets the expectations of experienced riders navigating demanding urban environments.

Complete From Day One: Complimentary Accessories Included

Every T4 ships with a full accessory package included at no additional cost. Buyers receive a weatherproof protective cover to shield the scooter during storage, a key fob for convenient keyless operation, and a dedicated phone mount for hands-free navigation and music control on the go. These inclusions reflect ONECNA's broader commitment to delivering a complete, ready-to-ride ownership experience — ensuring that from the moment the T4 arrives, riders have everything they need to get on the road without sourcing additional components separately.

Meeting the Demand for Smarter, More Expressive Urban Mobility

The global electric scooter market is projected to surpass $41 billion by 2030, driven by rising fuel costs, increasing urban density, and a generational shift toward eco-friendly personal transportation. Within this expanding market, a clear preference is emerging among consumers: riders increasingly expect their vehicles to deliver both serious performance and a lifestyle-compatible, connected experience. The T4 addresses this expectation directly — pairing the power and range metrics of a premium performance scooter with the Bluetooth connectivity and personalization features of a modern consumer device. It is a combination that no comparable product currently available in its segment can match.

The ONECNA T4 Electric Scooter is available now through the official ONECNA website at https://onecnascooter.com/products/onecna-t4-electric-scooter. Every purchase includes the full complimentary accessory package — protective cover, key fob, and phone mount — at no additional cost. ONECNA's customer support team is available to assist with product inquiries, order fulfillment, and post-purchase care to ensure a smooth experience from delivery through the full life of the scooter.

"ONECNA has always believed that electric mobility should be exciting, not just efficient," the spokesperson added. "Every product we build is designed to make the rider feel something — confidence, freedom, enjoyment. The T4 is the clearest expression of that mission yet. We are proud to bring it to riders across North America and look forward to seeing what they do with it."

About ONECNA

ONECNA is an electric mobility brand committed to building high-performance, lifestyle-forward personal transportation for the modern rider. With a growing lineup of electric scooters engineered for power, range, and real-world usability, ONECNA serves urban commuters and outdoor enthusiasts across North America. The company's mission is to make every ride more capable, more connected, and more enjoyable. For more information, visit https://onecnascooter.com/.

Contacts

Taki L.

Chief Marketing Officer, ONECNA

Email: [kolteam@onecnascooter.com]

Phone: (213)809-7824

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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