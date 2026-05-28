authID and Rubidex Partner to Eliminate Passwords and Secure Access Across Trusted Data, Identity, and Intelligent Infrastructure

Partnership combines biometric identity verification with Rubidex’s trusted operational intelligence layer to reduce fraud, strengthen access control, and scale identity across distributed AI-driven infrastructure

DENVER, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced a strategic OEM partnership with Rubidex, a company building the trusted operational intelligence layer for the AI era. Through the partnership, authID’s Verified™ with PrivacyKey™ will be integrated across Rubidex’s platform, including RubiVault, Rubidex Core, and BMSIntel, enabling organizations to securely verify user identity and control access to sensitive systems and data without relying on passwords. This partnership further advances Rubidex’s Reality Intelligence vision - the idea that trusted identity, verified data, and intelligent operational systems must work together securely across real-world, distributed AI-driven environments.

Together, the companies are enabling a trusted intelligence layer for AI-driven operational environments, where identity, data, infrastructure, and intelligent systems can securely interact in real time while preserving privacy, governance, and auditability. This will enable organizations and consumers to securely operate across sensitive data, AI-driven infrastructure systems, and digital environments while reducing friction and eliminating reliance on passwords. As enterprises increasingly manage sensitive data across these distributed AI and operational systems, the need for strong, continuous identity assurance is becoming critical in replacing legacy authentication methods that are vulnerable to phishing, credential theft, and unauthorized access.

The combined authID and Rubidex solution directly addresses these risks by linking high-assurance biometric identity to trusted data environments, connected infrastructure, and intelligent operational systems. authID ensures that every access request is tied to a verified human identity, eliminating reliance on passwords while preserving user privacy. Rubidex enforces policy-governed access, trusted data handling, and auditable interactions across its platform, helping ensure that only authorized users can interact with critical systems and intelligent operational environments.

The applications of this combined solution span several high-value enterprise and intelligent operational environments:

Workforce and contractor access: Secure employee and third-party access to enterprise systems, reducing reliance on passwords, preventing credential-based attacks, and strengthening identity assurance across sensitive workflows

Secure employee and third-party access to enterprise systems, reducing reliance on passwords, preventing credential-based attacks, and strengthening identity assurance across sensitive workflows Smart infrastructure and IoT environments: Identity-driven access control for connected systems such as smart buildings, industrial environments, and operational technology

Identity-driven access control for connected systems such as smart buildings, industrial environments, and operational technology Secure data platforms: High-assurance authentication for access to encrypted data, financial records, and sensitive enterprise information

Rubidex’s platform components play distinct roles across these environments. RubiVault provides rusted data environments for sensitive information, Rubidex Core governs identity and access policies across systems, and BMSIntel delivers visibility and intelligence. Together with authID, these platforms help ensure that identity is continuously verified before access is granted, enabling trusted interactions across sensitive digital and operational environments.

“Enterprises cannot continue to rely on passwords to secure access to their most critical systems,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO at authID. “Our partnership enables organizations to prevent unauthorized access, reduce fraud, and scale trusted identity across increasingly complex, distributed AI-driven and operational environments.”

The partnership is positioned at the intersection of several rapidly growing markets tied to identity, AI, and intelligent infrastructure. The Decentralized Identity market is projected to reach $258 billion by 2033. In parallel, the decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) market is set to grow from a $30 billion to $50 billion range sector today to $3.5 trillion by 2028, according to the 2025 Technology Convergence Report by World Economic Forum (WEF). Additionally, the global AI market is projected to reach $3,497 billion in 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2026 to 2033.

As these markets converge, enterprises are embedding identity more directly into these environments, enabling organizations to reduce fraud risk, enforce compliance, and support secure digital transformation at scale.

“We live in a world where AI is forcing us to rethink data security and data sovereignty. Reality Intelligence depends on trusted data, trusted identity, and secure operational infrastructure,” said Eric Swider, CEO of Rubidex. “By integrating authID’s biometric authentication, we are strengthening the identity layer of our platform and helping organizations enable trusted intelligence across intelligent operational environments without giving up privacy, control, or security.”

This OEM partnership expands authID’s reach into high-growth categories, including intelligent infrastructure, connected environments, and trusted data platforms, while enabling Rubidex to deepen its trusted operational intelligence layer with embedded, privacy-preserving identity verification. Together, the companies are providing organizations with a practical path to modernize authentication, eliminate passwords, and enable trusted access across digital, physical, and intelligent operational environments.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, visit www.authID.ai.

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

About Rubidex

Rubidex is building the trusted operational intelligence layer for the AI era. The company provides the trust layer that allows data, identity, intelligent operations, and emerging Reality Intelligence systems to work together securely across enterprises, infrastructure systems, and digital environments. By keeping sensitive data encrypted, governed, and auditable at the source, Rubidex enables organizations to deploy AI, automation, and operational intelligence without giving up privacy, ownership, or control. This positions Rubidex as a category-defining infrastructure platform for a world where secure intelligence, data sovereignty, trusted operations, and Reality Intelligence must scale together. For more information, visit: https://rubidex.ai/.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Camila Casale

camila.casale@rubidex.ai

Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks

rubidexir@allianceadvisors.com