authID Announces Strategic Partnership with SynerComm to Expand Biometric Identity Security Across Highly Regulated Enterprises

Collaboration Delivers Verified Identity and Continuous Authentication to Financial Services, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Government Organizations

DENVER, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with SynerComm, a cybersecurity value-added reseller (VAR) specializing in Zero Trust architectures and enterprise security solutions.

Through the partnership, SynerComm will deliver authID’s biometric identity verification and authentication services to its enterprise customers, enabling organizations to strengthen identity assurance across workforce access, help desk operations, and secure system access within modern cybersecurity frameworks.

The partnership expands authID’s channel-driven go-to-market strategy while enabling SynerComm to differentiate its cybersecurity portfolio with high-assurance, privacy-first identity capabilities.

“Identity has become the control center for modern cybersecurity,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “As enterprises adopt Zero Trust architectures, verifying who is behind every access request is critical. Our partnership with SynerComm brings a high-assurance biometric layer into their cybersecurity stack, helping organizations reduce fraud, strengthen identity assurance, and improve user experience without adding friction. At the same time it adds a valuable and highly experienced solutions provider to our partner ecosystem.”

SynerComm delivers solutions spanning cyber threat, identity management, and infrastructure requirements to help enterprise customers modernize their security posture. By incorporating authID’s biometric identity verification and authentication capabilities, SynerComm can offer a differentiated identity-first approach aligned to Zero Trust principles.

“Our customers are prioritizing identity as a foundational component of their security strategies,” said Andy Russell, Chief Revenue Officer of SynerComm. “Partnering with authID allows us to deliver a stronger identity assurance layer that complements our existing cybersecurity solutions, enabling our clients to move faster toward Zero Trust without compromising user experience.”

The partnership also reflects authID’s continued investment in scaling through high-impact channel relationships that drive repeatable, channel-led revenue growth.

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

The partnership is aligned with rapidly expanding identity and cybersecurity markets. The global identity verification market is projected to grow from approximately $15.84 billion in 2026 to more than $50 billion by 2034, reflecting strong demand for fraud prevention and secure digital interactions.

The digital identity solutions market is expected to surpass $135 billion by 2033, driven by enterprise adoption of biometric authentication, AI-based security, and regulatory pressures requiring stronger identity controls.

At the same time, biometric authentication is becoming a core component of enterprise security, with next-generation solutions growing at over 20 percent CAGR as organizations shift toward passwordless and high-assurance identity models.

Across industrial and enterprise environments, cybersecurity investment continues to accelerate, with the vast majority of organizations investing in platforms that secure converging IT and operational systems, reinforcing identity as a critical control layer.

ABOUT AUTHID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, visit www.authID.ai.

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

ABOUT SYNERCOMM

SynerComm is a cybersecurity and IT infrastructure solutions provider that helps organizations strengthen security and optimize network performance across their technology stack. With more than 30 years of experience serving industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, SynerComm is trusted by Fortune 500 customers, is recognized by Gartner, and delivers services including penetration testing, cyber risk assessment, continuous security operations, and infrastructure optimization. The company partners with leading technology providers to deliver integrated solutions that reduce risk, improve resilience, and support enterprise growth.