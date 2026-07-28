authID and MajorKey Technologies Expand Partnership Through OEM Agreement, Embedding Verified and PrivacyKey Across MajorKey's Identity Security Portfolio

Expansion builds on the companies' 2025 partnership, enabling MajorKey to deliver privacy-preserving biometric identity verification across a broader range of customer environments and use cases

DENVER, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with MajorKey Technologies, a leading identity security company, under a new OEM agreement. The agreement expands the companies’ relationship beyond its original scope, enabling MajorKey to embed authID's Verified™, PrivacyKey™, and Proof™ technologies directly into its identity security portfolio.

Under the OEM agreement, MajorKey can build and deliver branded solutions and services that extend biometric identity verification and privacy-preserving credential protection across its customer base. The expanded agreement enables new applications across identity lifecycle management, workforce onboarding, account recovery, help desk security, privileged access, and other high-risk identity workflows, extending the partnership beyond the Microsoft Entra and remote onboarding use cases that launched it in 2025.

As AI-powered social engineering attacks and account takeover fraud continue to rise, organizations increasingly look for stronger ways to verify identity and establish trust without adding user friction or endangering privacy.

Account takeover remains one of the costliest and fastest-growing fraud vectors facing enterprises today. Federal Reserve data shows reported U.S. losses from account takeover fraud exceeded $15.6 billion in 2024, up more than 36% year over year. Industry researchers point to contact centers and help desks as a persistent point of failure, where social engineering tactics are used to manipulate support staff into resetting credentials or granting account access. By embedding authID's Verified™ and PrivacyKey™ directly into its own offerings, MajorKey can now extend high-assurance identity verification into these support and service workflows without exposing or storing biometric data.

“This enhancement to our original agreement makes our partnership with MajorKey even more compelling,” commented Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “This OEM agreement reflects the strength of our relationship and the confidence we have in MajorKey, not only for their expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, but also for their ability to deliver innovative identity security solutions across a broad range of customer environments.”

authID's Verified™ and PrivacyKey™ extend the company's core Proof™ identity verification with privacy-preserving credential issuance, allowing enterprises to confirm identity at onboarding, authentication, and high-risk account events without retaining users’ biometric data. Combined with Proof's sub-second, high-assurance ID verification, the stack gives MajorKey a full identity verification and authentication offering it can now position as its own across its portfolio of identity security services, for a broad range of use cases from onboarding to account takeover.

“Identity verification has become a foundational control in the fight against account takeover and social engineering attacks,” said Arun Kothanath, Chief Technology Officer at MajorKey Technologies. “By embedding authID’s technology into our portfolio, we can help organizations establish trusted identity at critical moments, from onboarding and account recovery to help desk interactions and privileged access requests, without compromising privacy or user experience.”

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises "Know Who's Behind the Device™" for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity and eliminates any assumption of "who" is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms, with a 1-to-1-billion false match rate and 1-to-many sub-second search capability. authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification while ensuring complete privacy protection and regulatory compliance by storing no biometric data whatsoever. For more information, visit authid.ai.

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

About MajorKey Technologies

MajorKey Technologies is a leading identity security partner that helps organizations secure identities, simplify complexity, and modernize access across hybrid and cloud environments. Trusted by public and private sector organizations, MajorKey delivers advisory, integration, managed services, and identity modernization solutions that enable secure access for workforce, customer, privileged, and non-human identities. Through deep expertise and strategic partnerships with Idira by Palo Alto Networks (formerly CyberArk), Microsoft, SailPoint, and Saviynt, MajorKey empowers organizations of all sizes to reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit majorkeytech.com.