SumUp Launches Online Booking to Help U.S. Small Businesses Fill Their Calendar and Protect Revenue

The global fintech company introduces an all-in-one online scheduling and payments tool that’s free for merchants — giving service-based small businesses a smarter way to fill their calendar and get paid.

With SumUp Bookings, merchants spend less time chasing appointments and more time serving their customers.





BOULDER, Colo., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SumUp , the global financial technology company serving more than four million merchants worldwide, today announced the launch of SumUp Bookings — an all-in-one online scheduling and appointment booking tool built for service-based small businesses in the United States. Integrated directly into the SumUp ecosystem, Bookings lets merchants manage appointments, automate confirmations and reminders, and accept payments from one platform, at no additional cost.

From salons and barbers to wellness providers and professional consultants, service businesses across the U.S. continue to lose revenue and time to manual scheduling, missed calls, and no-shows. SumUp Bookings directly addresses these pain points by bringing online self-serve scheduling and payments into a single, connected workflow. The launch deepens SumUp's all-in-one value proposition: not just payments, but the operational tools service merchants need to grow and protect their business.

Key Features

SumUp Bookings adds a scheduling layer to SumUp's existing payments ecosystem, including POS Lite and the SumUp App. Merchants get:



Online Booking Page: A shareable, always-on booking link where customers self-schedule 24/7, eliminating back-and-forth calls and messages.

A shareable, always-on booking link where customers self-schedule 24/7, eliminating back-and-forth calls and messages. Automated Confirmations & Reminders: Email and SMS notifications sent automatically to reduce no-shows and keep customers informed.

Email and SMS notifications sent automatically to reduce no-shows and keep customers informed. Flexible Payments: Accept payment at the time of booking (prepay/deposit) or at the appointment, fully integrated with SumUp's payments infrastructure.

Accept payment at the time of booking (prepay/deposit) or at the appointment, fully integrated with SumUp's payments infrastructure. Multi-Calendar Support : Manage multiple staff calendars in one place, avoid double-bookings, and keep operations running smoothly.

: Manage multiple staff calendars in one place, avoid double-bookings, and keep operations running smoothly. Google Calendar Sync : Two-way, import-only, or export-only sync options with full control over which Google Calendar connects.

: Two-way, import-only, or export-only sync options with full control over which Google Calendar connects. Cancellation & No-Show Protection: Card-on-file policies and fee enforcement tools to protect merchant revenue from last-minute cancellations.





“Small business owners want easy, all-in-one solutions. We are excited to bring bookings, customers profiles, and payments together for services based businesses like salons and barbers. SumUp Bookings brings scheduling and getting paid into one place for free”, said Alex Rawal, Marketing Head of Growth at SumUp. “We want merchants focused on their customers, not on managing five different tools just to run their day-to-day operations.”



SumUp Bookings joins a growing suite of U.S. products, including the SumUp Terminal, POS Lite, Card Readers, and Invoicing — giving merchants one connected platform to run their business. Backed by the trust of more than four million merchants globally, SumUp continues to deliver on its founding mission: giving small businesses tools that are affordable, easy to use, and built to grow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SumUp Bookings?

SumUp Bookings is an all-in-one online scheduling and appointment booking tool built into the SumUp ecosystem. It helps service-based small businesses manage appointments, automate customer communications, and accept payments from one connected platform.

Who is SumUp Bookings designed for?

It's built for U.S. service-based small businesses, including salons, spas, barbers, wellness providers, and other professionals who rely on appointments to generate revenue.

How much does SumUp Bookings cost?

SumUp Bookings is free for SumUp merchants. There are no subscription fees, no commission on bookings. It's included as part of the broader SumUp ecosystem.

Where can businesses sign up for SumUp Bookings?

U.S. merchants can explore SumUp Bookings and the full SumUp product lineup at sumup.com . Setup is self-serve.

Where can businesses learn more or get started?

U.S. small business owners can explore the full SumUp product lineup and sign up directly at sumup.com . All core products are available on a self-serve basis.





About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Established in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide. In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, and invoicing.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumup.com



For media inquiries, please contact:

sumup@kitehillpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6990234b-0282-4d9c-9cad-eaa5344a2491