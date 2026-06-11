New SumUp Survey: World Cup Fans Choose Local Businesses Over Chains, But Slow Service Will Send Them Elsewhere

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off in North America, SumUp , the global financial technology company, in partnership with Researchscape International, has released new survey results suggesting local, independent bars and restaurants could see a surge in business.

The World Cup offers small businesses a prime opportunity to increase foot traffic and sales, provided they are prepared to capture the increase in demand. Data suggests that while these types of events create a valuable window for growth, success depends on having the right setup to meet fan expectations. For small business owners, preparing effectively is essential to making a measurable difference in capturing moment-in-time spending.

Independent Spots Are the Top Pick for World Cup Fans

62% of U.S. adults say they'll be tuning in to the World Cup. Of those planning to watch in person at watch parties, most (68%) would rather head to a local bar or restaurant than a chain. One third of fans expect to spend more money than usual at these local spots during match days, and among full-time workers, that figure rises to nearly 40%.

Special promotions make a difference: 74% of fans say they'd seek out small businesses hosting World Cup events or offering deals. That number is even higher, around 80%, among Hispanic and Black fans, who are among the sport's most passionate supporters in the U.S.

61% Still Prefer Eating at Home; an Opportunity for SMBs

The survey found that 61% of U.S. adults would prefer to order food and drinks to enjoy at home during the games, rather than visit a local bar or restaurant. For independent businesses, that preference creates a different kind of opportunity. Delivery, takeout offers, and simple online ordering can help them reach fans who want to participate in the World Cup moment from home.

Slow Service Is a Dealbreaker

There's a clear warning for local businesses: 49% of adults say they'd leave for a restaurant chain if service is too slow during a game. With most fans paying by card and younger fans increasingly using mobile wallets (21% among Gen Z and Millennials, compared to 2% of Boomers and 13% of Gen Xers) on match day, a backed-up line is a lost customer.

“Having worked closely with thousands of small business owners for years, one thing is consistently clear: they don't need hype; they need the right tools at the right moment,” said Andrew Helms, CEO of SumUp North America. "Fans tuning into these matches are coming ready to spend, and they are choosing local over chain. What merchants need from us is reliability: payment systems that don't slow them down and technology that holds up on their busiest days of the year. That's what SumUp is built to deliver. And when small businesses succeed, their employees, their neighborhoods, and their communities all benefit.”

About the Survey

The survey was conducted by Researchscape International on behalf of SumUp. The omnibus study included 1,079 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, fielded May 15–18, 2026, and was weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population.

About SumUp

SumUp is a leading global financial technology company driven by the purpose of leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes, with the vision of a world where everyone can build a thriving business. Founded in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million small merchants in 38 markets worldwide, helping them start, run and grow their business. Coming from the payment space, SumUp today supports its merchants across its main three pillars: payment, POS, and account & card. In Canada and Mexico, SumUp can provide merchants with in-person and remote payment acceptance seamlessly integrated with SumUp’s card terminal. SumUp is committed to leveraging its success to make the world a better place, pledging 1% of the net revenue generated by Solo devices to support environmental causes and advocating for educational and entrepreneurial projects around the world. SumUp has been recognised as a Top Global Employer for inclusion by the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index.

For more information, please visit sumup.com.