SumUp Launches in Canada, Bringing Simple, Transparent Payments Solutions to Its 38th Market

BOULDER, Colo., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SumUp , the global financial technology company, today announced its official launch in Canada. The milestone makes Canada SumUp's 38th market and its latest step in building out its presence across the Americas, as the company continues its mission to make commerce simpler and more accessible for all businesses worldwide.

Canada is home to 1.1 million employing businesses, 98.2 percent of which are small businesses*. These merchants are the backbone of the Canadian economy, yet many still navigate payment experiences that add complexity to their day-to-day operations. SumUp is entering the Canadian market to change that, bringing competitive pricing, intuitive payment tools, and dedicated merchant care built for small businesses.

As part of the launch, SumUp is introducing two core products to the Canadian market: the SumUp Go card reader and Payment Links , enabling merchants to accept remote and online payments with ease. Built for busy merchants, SumUp Go delivers reliable, on-the-spot payments in a pocket-sized reader—so they can serve more customers and reduce checkout wait times. There are no monthly fixed costs, no complicated setup, and you can start transacting right away. Payment Links require no hardware at all, giving merchants a fast way to collect payments from anywhere by simply creating and sending a secure link, that can be shared via text, email or social. Together, SumUp Go and Payment Links gives small merchants one simple system for in-person and remote payments, helping them start quickly, sell in more places, and get paid faster.

“Launching in Canada is a natural next step in SumUp's growth across North America”, said Andrew Helms, CEO of SumUp North America. “Canada has an incredibly vibrant small business community and we see a huge opportunity to give these merchants the tools they need to thrive, without the complexity or hidden costs they have come to expect from legacy providers. At SumUp, we're in it for the merchant. When they succeed, we succeed."

The timing reflects real market conditions. Canada's payments market is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2031 at 15.92% CAGR over 2026-2031 **. Cash usage is declining, digital adoption is accelerating, and small business owners are actively looking for payment solutions that fit how they actually operate.

SumUp builds its products around direct feedback from merchants. In Canada, that means starting with the tools most needed to get paid quickly and simply, then growing the local product portfolio over time based on what merchants say they need next.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does SumUp cost for Canadian merchants?

SumUp operates on a transparent, pay-as-you-go pricing model. Our pricing is designed to be simple, transparent, and competitive - with separate debit and credit rates that reflect the true cost of each payment type. Costs scale with your business, not against it, and you'll benefit from pricing that reflects how your customers actually pay. See pricing overview here .

How does SumUp differ from other payment providers in Canada?

Unlike bank-owned processors or legacy providers, SumUp was built from the ground up for small businesses. That means radical simplicity: clear rates, no unnecessary fees, hardware that works out of the box, and a product experience that doesn't require a manual. SumUp competes on transparency and accessibility.

Where can Canadian merchants learn more or get started?

Canadian small business owners can explore SumUp's full product lineup and sign up directly at sumup.ca . All core products are available on a self-serve basis.

* ISED Key Small Business Statistics 2025 : As of December 2024, there were 1.10 million employer businesses in Canada. Of these, 1.08 million (98.2%) were small businesses, 16,953 (1.5%) were medium-sized businesses, and 3,380 (0.3%) were large businesses.

** Mordor Intelligence — Canada Payments Market: The Canada payments market size is expected to grow from USD 1.43 billion in 2025 to USD 1.66 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2031 at 15.92% CAGR over 2026-2031.

About SumUp

SumUp is a leading global financial technology company driven by the purpose of leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes, with the vision of a world where everyone can build a thriving business. Founded in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million small merchants in 38 markets worldwide, helping them start, run and grow their business. Coming from the payment space, SumUp today supports its merchants across its main three pillars: payment, POS, and account & card. In Canada, SumUp can provide merchants with in-person and remote payment acceptance seamlessly integrated with SumUp’s card terminal. SumUp is committed to leveraging its success to make the world a better place, pledging 1% of the net revenue generated by Solo devices to support environmental causes and advocating for educational and entrepreneurial projects around the world. SumUp has been recognised as a Top Global Employer for inclusion by the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index.