Carson Group Welcomes Tungsten Wealth Management to Independent Advisor Channel

Omaha, Neb, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $58 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that Tungsten Wealth Management has joined the firm’s independent advisor channel. Led by founding partners and wealth advisors Shawn Peschke, CFP®, CWS®, and Rob Frits, CFP®, CWS®, the firm serves approximately $320 million in advisory and brokerage assets. They join Carson Group from LPL Financial.

“Advisors choose to partner with Carson Group because we provide a platform for growth, operational excellence and client-centered innovation,” said Gregg Johnson, National Sales Director for Carson Group. “Our relationship with Tungsten Wealth highlights how we empower practitioner-led, relationship-driven firms to enhance their advanced planning and client experience. By aligning with Carson, the Tungsten Wealth team has access to resources, technology and strategic support, allowing them to focus on what they do best: serving clients and building lasting relationships. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Shawn, Rob and their entire team.”

Peschke and Frits met as colleagues in 2007 before founding Tungsten Wealth in 2017. Their shared vision was to simplify the complex for high-net-worth families through deeper, more personal guidance. Together, they bring nearly five decades of experience advising multigenerational clients on financial planning, with a core focus on longevity, trust and holistic advice. Today, the independent wealth management firm is comprised of six wealth advisors across offices in Edmond and Tulsa, Okla., Bentonville, Ark., and Lafayette, La.

Tungsten Wealth’s relationship with Carson spans years of hands-on experience and engagement with the Carson community, beginning when Peschke first met Carson Group Founder and Chairman Omani Carson in 2005. The firm later participated in Carson coaching programs in 2018. Peschke and Frits were drawn to Carson’s relationship-focused culture and ability to help advisors scale through forward-looking technology and operational support. Carson’s precision, responsiveness and commitment to delivering a quality client experience reflect strong alignment between the two organizations and a shared focus on thoughtful growth and collaboration.

“Our clients become our family,” said Peschke. “Working with Carson allows us to preserve our close-knit, family-oriented firm culture while gaining access to more advanced technology, tax planning capabilities and regulatory support. Carson is the industry leader to help us grow the right way, with the right people.”

Frits added, “As the industry continues to evolve, maintaining strong client relationships will require more than just advice. We knew we needed a partner that is forward-thinking. Carson is at the forefront of what’s next in the industry, giving us the tools, community and infrastructure to spend more time with our clients and deliver a more holistic client experience.”

Continuing the momentum

Earlier this month, Carson Group welcomed Ryan Roloff, president and wealth advisor at Roloff Retirement Solutions, as an independent advisor based in Las Vegas. Roloff brings 26 years of industry experience and diligent, team-centric service to the firm. He joins from Farther. Roloff selected Carson for its continued investment in technology and AI capabilities designed to enhance advisor efficiency and elevate the client experience, as well as its collaborative community of growth-oriented advisors. By leveraging Carson as an extension of his team, Roloff is positioned to deepen relationships with existing clients while broadening the scope of services and planning support available to them.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $58 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.