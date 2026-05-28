Finix and Cybersource Launch Integration to Modernize Merchant Payments

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, announced a new integration with Cybersource , a Visa Acceptance Solution. The integration allows merchants to combine Cybersource’s vast gateway and plugin ecosystem, including support for leading platforms, with Finix’s modern payments platform for processing, settlements, reconciliation, reporting, and payouts.

The integration is designed for merchants that want to keep new and existing Cybersource configurations while upgrading the infrastructure that powers their payments. By connecting Cybersource’s acceptance capabilities with Finix’s platform, merchants gain flexibility to scale, full visibility into every transaction, and the ability to manage all activity online, in-person, and across channels through a single platform.

“Businesses sometimes stay with legacy processors because replacing their entire payment stack seems too disruptive,” said Richie Serna, CEO and Co-Founder of Finix. “Our partnership with Cybersource enables merchants to keep the gateway setup they know while unlocking new ways to grow, upgrading what’s behind the scenes.”

Merchants onboard through Finix, configure Cybersource during setup, and can start accepting payments through their preferred plugins or partner tools right away. Finix then manages all processing, settlements, payouts, and reconciliation, with detailed transaction-level insights available in the Finix Dashboard. The integration works seamlessly with Finix’s no-code, low-code, and API-based solutions, such as Payment Links, Checkout Pages, and in-person terminals.

The integration is now available to new and existing Finix customers looking to adopt or expand their use of Cybersource. For more information, visit www. finix.com .

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms and merchants use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, visit www.finix.com or contact our sales team .