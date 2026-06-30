Contractor Plus and Finix Partner to Modernize Payments for Field Service Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contractor Plus , a leading field service management platform serving more than 57,000 contractors, has partnered with Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. Together, the companies have built Contractor Plus Pay, a fully embedded payments experience designed specifically for contractors and field service professionals.

By integrating Finix's payments infrastructure directly into its platform, Contractor Plus enables contractors to accept payments, manage billing, and access funds without relying on multiple external systems. The partnership also supports advanced payment capabilities, including recurring billing, progress payments, card fee management, and instant payouts.

"We evaluated everyone in the payment processor space, and I wouldn't recommend anyone other than Finix," said Justin Smith, CEO & Founder of Contractor Plus. "Finix is the best backend partner for payments-led, contractor-focused businesses and has moved us ahead several years in our development. Their team goes above and beyond to solve problems in real-time, which is something you just don't get with other processors."

The partnership was born out of Contractor Plus' search for a payments provider that could better support the unique needs of contractors and homeowners. Since launching Contractor Plus Pay, the company has transformed payments from a fragmented backend process into a core part of its platform experience.

Today, Contractor Plus reports a complete elimination of payment-related complaints from users, while seeing increased merchant willingness to switch from traditional providers in favor of its integrated payments experience.

"Partnering with the Contractor Plus team has been a perfect example of why we do what we do," said Richie Serna, CEO and co-founder of Finix. "When you strip away the complexity of payments and give a platform the right tools, they can finally focus on what matters for their business: helping their customers grow and succeed. We're proud to be the engine behind that."

Looking ahead, Finix and Contractor Plus plan to continue expanding their partnership with new capabilities, including subcontractor collaboration and contractor-to-contractor payments, helping make the Contractor Plus platform even more essential to the construction ecosystem.

About Contractor Plus

Contractor Plus is a field service management platform that helps contractors manage projects, customer relationships, payments, and business operations. The company serves more than 57,000 contractors across the field services industry.

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms and merchants use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, visit www.finix.com or contact our sales team .