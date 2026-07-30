Change and Finix Simplify Corporate Giving Through Embedded Payouts

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change , the leading compliance and donation infrastructure platform for charitable fundraising, has partnered with Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. Together, the companies have built a seamless, white-labeled payout experience that enables businesses to launch charitable giving programs while securely routing donations to nearly 10,000 nonprofits across the United States.

As more businesses look to incorporate charitable giving into the customer experience, many encounter significant legal, compliance and operational hurdles. Change helps businesses navigate this complexity by supporting nonprofit verification, applicable state registrations, donation processing, reporting, and charitable giving compliance through its technology and operational infrastructure.

To complete that experience, Change needed payment infrastructure that could operate invisibly behind the scenes. Unlike traditional payout models, many nonprofit recipients have never interacted with Change before receiving funds, making trust just as important as the payment itself.

Using Finix’s white-labeled payout infrastructure, Change embedded nonprofit bank onboarding directly into its platform and customized statement descriptors to display “Our Change Foundation,” helping recipient organizations immediately recognize and trust incoming donations. As Change’s payout volume has grown, Finix has continued to scale alongside the business, providing responsive operational support that keeps donations moving during periods of significant transaction growth.

“We collaborated closely with the Finix team from day one of onboarding to get things up and running smoothly,” said Steven Traversi, Head of Engineering at Change. “Now, we haven’t had to touch this code in years. That lack of ongoing developer maintenance is reason enough to switch to Finix. Beyond that, the platform scales with us, the white-label flexibility protects our brand trust and, if we have questions, knowing someone from Finix will respond quickly gives us total peace of mind.”

Since partnering with Finix, Change has achieved several measurable operational improvements:

Roughly 10,000 nonprofits successfully onboarded and paid through the Finix platform.

Consistent 24-hour bank account verification to accelerate nonprofit onboarding.

Responsive operational support that keeps large donation campaigns moving during significant payout spikes.

Zero Finix-related customer support inquiries from nonprofit users over the past year.

A scalable payments foundation that allows Change’s engineering team to focus on building new capabilities instead of maintaining payment infrastructure.





“Change is making it easier for businesses to build charitable giving directly into their products,” said Richie Serna, CEO and co-founder of Finix. “By providing flexible payments infrastructure that scales with their business, we’re helping them focus on expanding access to corporate giving instead of managing payment complexity.”

To read the full case study on how Finix and Change are helping modernize corporate giving, visit finix.com/resources .

About Change

Change is a technology platform that enables companies to launch and manage compliant charitable giving programs at scale. Through its Donations API, compliance dashboard, and nonprofit verification tools, Change powers donation experiences such as round-ups, sweepstakes, and percentage-of-purchase campaigns. Change helps companies meet state compliance requirements, including commercial co-venture agreements, charitable fundraising platform regulations, and nonprofit registration renewals, ensuring that every donation is delivered with accuracy and transparency.

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms and merchants use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, visit www.finix.com or contact our sales team.

Media Contact: finix@launchsquad.com