BTCC Exchange Launches TradFi Trading Carnival Rewarding Traders as Multi-Asset Demand Grows

LODZ, Poland, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its TradFi Trading Carnival . This limited-time campaign allows traders to earn USDT rewards while trading traditional financial instruments in precious metals, commodities, forex, indices, and stocks, all on the BTCC platform.

Since BTCC introduced TradFi in February this year, the feature has seen strong uptake among traders seeking access to traditional markets without leaving the crypto ecosystem. Users can trade popular traditional instruments such as XAUUSD, TSLA, SP500, EURUSD, and dozens more using USDT as collateral, without the need for a separate account.

The TradFi Trading Carnival campaign runs three reward tracks simultaneously:

New User Welcome Gift : New joiners can get a 10 USDT reward by completing their first trade in any designated US stock index pair (no minimum amount required).

: New joiners can get a 10 USDT reward by completing their first trade in any designated US stock index pair (no minimum amount required). Trade Daily, Earn Daily : Hit a daily trading volume of 10,000 USDT or more to earn 5 USDT per day, stackable up to 150 USDT over the course of the campaign.

: Hit a daily trading volume of 10,000 USDT or more to earn 5 USDT per day, stackable up to 150 USDT over the course of the campaign. Trading Milestone Rewards: Unlock tiered rewards from 5 USDT to 1,000 USDT based on cumulative trading volume.



Eligible pairs cover precious metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, XPTUSD and more), energy commodities (USOIL, UKOIL, NGAS), major global indices (SP500, DJ30, TECH100, GER30, JPN225), major forex pairs, and US stocks including AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, MSFT, AMZN, META, GOOG and more.

On top of the carnival, BTCC has also listed EWY (iShares MSCI South Korea ETF) tokenized stock perpetual futures. This new listing provides users with USDT-settled exposure to the South Korean equity market.

BTCC has further announcements in the pipeline, including lower trading fees and zero-fee TradFi trading, which are expected to roll out in the coming weeks. June will also mark a significant milestone for the exchange: BTCC's 15th anniversary, to be celebrated with a mega trading competition alongside a FIFA World Cup match prediction campaign. Traders are encouraged to follow BTCC on X for first access to details as they are announced.

The TradFi Trading Carnival is open for registration now on the official campaign page .

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66eb0769-6222-4345-99c5-dec618477317