Creatd (CRTD) Announces OG Collection, Inc. Equity Realignment as Part of Broader Uplisting Strategy

Board-approved OG Collection transactions expected to increase Creatd's ownership from approximately 20% to 51%

Realignment follows the previously announced Vocal equity realignment and Flyte transaction

Transaction further strengthens Creatd’s balance sheet and uplisting strategy

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a targeted equity realignment and repurchase initiative with respect to its subsidiary, OG Collection, Inc., designed to restore Creatd's majority ownership. The transaction represents the next step in the Company's broader corporate turnaround, SEC re-registration process, and planned uplisting to a national exchange.

OG Collection Equity Realignment

The approved OG Collection transactions are intended to increase Creatd's ownership position in OG Collection from approximately 20% to 51% on a post-transaction basis. The initiative follows Creatd's completed sale of Fly Flyte, Inc., and the previously announced Vocal equity realignment , as Creatd continues to position its core operating assets as majority-owned holdings of the Company.

The transaction includes the repurchase of certain OG Collection common shares and Series A Preferred equity interests from current and former stakeholders.

OG Collection has historically been developed, funded, and owned in significant part by Creatd. The Board determined that as part of Creatd's capital markets strategy, OG Collection should be positioned as a majority-owned core asset of the Company.

“Majority ownership of OG Collection is an important strategic step for Creatd as we continue advancing our uplisting objectives and broader growth initiatives,” said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creatd. “OG Collection has always been a foundational asset of the Company. Increasing our ownership from approximately 20% to 51% better reflects OG Collection's role in our operating structure, our capital markets strategy, and the value we believe can be created for shareholders. We expect to open the collection’s first Archive Gallery in New York City’s SoHo later this month.”

Continued Progress on Corporate Reorganization and Uplisting

Creatd recently announced the completion of its 2025 audit and the submission of an amended draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the SEC, marking another milestone in its planned uplisting process. The Company has also filed its quarterly financial results with OTCQB and expects to complete its audited quarterly numbers by mid-June. At that point, the Company intends to further amend its S-1 and proceed through final SEC review, with the goal of having the registration statement declared effective in July. Effectiveness should further pave the way for a planned application to a national exchange. The Company will continue to provide updates as it advances its SEC process, the OG Collection and Vocal equity realignments, its corporate reorganization, and its planned uplisting strategy.

Shareholders, peers, and employees are invited to join Creatd's community discussion in the Company's Investor Slack channel.

About Creatd, Inc:

Creatd, Inc. is focused on unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and investors through technology-enabled platforms, digital communities, and operating businesses. The Company’s portfolio includes Vocal, a creator-focused storytelling and publishing platform, as well as businesses and initiatives across media, technology, commerce, and brand services.

Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated uplisting efforts, SEC re-registration process, ownership position in Vocal, Vocal 3.0, strategic initiatives, annual shareholder meeting, corporate reorganization, and future corporate actions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.