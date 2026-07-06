Creatd, Inc. to Host Investor Conference Call on July 7, 2026

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) announced that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 4:15 PM EST. The call will be led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Frommer and will feature a general discussion of the microcap space, followed by a brief question-and-answer session with participants.

Investors and interested parties can register for the call here . Once registered, each participant will receive a unique link by email to join the webinar. All participants are required to register in order to join the call.

Ahead of the call, the Company has published an article, "Creatd Answers: Fourteen Questions from Our Shareholders," responding to questions received from investors in advance of the event. Creatd encourages investors to read the article before the call.

Creatd looks forward to an open and substantive conversation with its shareholders and the broader investment community. The Company encourages all interested parties to register in advance, review the materials shared ahead of the call, and come prepared with their questions.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company focused on technology-enabled businesses, digital media properties, and intellectual property assets. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company develops and supports opportunities for creators, entrepreneurs, and emerging growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Creatd undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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