Creatd Files Form S-1, Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Annual Meeting Schedule

First Quarter Results Filed: Creatd filed its Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2026, reviewed by the Company's PCAOB-registered independent auditors, highlighting significant balance sheet developments following the disposition of Flyte.

Creatd filed its Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2026, reviewed by the Company's PCAOB-registered independent auditors, highlighting significant balance sheet developments following the disposition of Flyte. SEC Registration Progress: The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its initiative to re-establish SEC reporting status.

The Company has with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its initiative to re-establish SEC reporting status. Annual Meeting Update: Creatd has revised the record date for its annual shareholder meeting to Friday, June 26, 2026, and the meeting date to Monday, August 3, 2026. Shareholders of record as of June 26, 2026, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Creatd has revised the record date for its annual shareholder meeting to Friday, June 26, 2026, and the meeting date to Monday, August 3, 2026. Shareholders of record as of June 26, 2026, will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Shareholder Alignment: Founder and CEO Jeremy Frommer has exchanged certain warrants and Preferred Stock holdings into common stock, simplifying the Company's capital structure and support its long-term objective of pursuing an uplisting to a national securities exchange.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) today announced the filing of its Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2026, reviewed by the Company's PCAOB-registered independent auditors, as well as the filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company also announced revisions to the record date and meeting date for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting and provided an update regarding recent capital structure simplification efforts.

"The first quarter marked an important milestone in Creatd's continued evolution," said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creatd. "The filing of our quarterly financial statements and Form S-1 registration statement reflects our commitment to transparency and disciplined execution. At the same time, the simplification of our capital structure further aligns management with shareholders as we continue building long-term value."

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Creatd reported revenue of approximately $204,000 and gross profit of approximately $202,000. The Company ended the quarter with approximately $250,000 in cash and cash equivalents and total current assets of approximately $10.9 million.

The Company's balance sheet reflects significant consideration received from the previously announced disposition of Flyte to Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE: VTAK), including a preferred stock receivable valued at approximately $5.6 million and a promissory note receivable valued at approximately $4.8 million. Together, these assets contributed to total assets of approximately $12.1 million as of March 31, 2026.

In addition, the Company continues to maintain a significant equity position in VTAK, aligning its interests with the long-term success of the business. VTAK is a significant client of Creatd’s. Creatd is actively involved as a strategic advisor, providing ongoing consultation related to technology development, product innovation, and growth initiatives as VTAK advances the Flyte aviation platform and related technologies.

During the quarter, Creatd generated approximately $981,000 of cash from investing activities and continued to streamline its operating structure following a series of strategic transactions completed over the past year, including the acquisition of a minority interest in PCG Advisory Group . The Company continues to expand its portfolio with the recent control positions acquired in both Vocal, Inc. and OG Collection, Inc.

Reported results for the quarter include several significant non-cash accounting charges, including approximately $11.3 million of stock-based compensation expense and approximately $1.2 million of debt discount accretion. These items materially impacted reported net income but did not affect the Company's cash position and enterprise value.

The Company has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its effort to re-establish SEC reporting status. Creatd believes that returning to SEC reporting will enhance transparency, improve accessibility for investors, and set the stage for the Company’s plan to uplist to a national exchange.

As part of its ongoing corporate governance initiatives, Creatd has revised the record date and meeting date for its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders of record as of Friday, June 26, 2026, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, which will now be held on Monday, August 3, 2026. The revised schedule is intended to provide shareholders with additional time to review the Company's recent filings and corporate developments in advance of the meeting.

Creatd will host an investor call on July 7, 2026, to provide shareholders and interested parties with updates regarding the Company's recent developments, strategic initiatives, and corporate progress. Additional details regarding the investor call, including participation information, will be announced prior to the event.

Jeremy Frommer has completed the conversion of certain warrant and preferred stock holdings into common stock. This transaction is intended to simplify the Company's capital structure by reducing the number of outstanding security classes and creating a more streamlined equity profile.

As part of the Company's uplisting strategy, all preferred stockholders, along with certain warrant holders, will have the opportunity to convert their holdings into common stock. The Company believes a more streamlined capitalization structure will strengthen shareholder alignment, improve marketability, and support its long-term strategic objectives. These actions reflect Creatd's continued focus on enhancing its public company profile and creating a capital structure better suited for future growth.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company focused on technology-enabled businesses, digital media properties, and intellectual property assets. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company develops and supports opportunities for creators, entrepreneurs, and emerging growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Creatd undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.