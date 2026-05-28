Fabric.AI Engages Egon Zehnder to Lead Search for Strategic Project Management Executive

NEW YORK, NY, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) ("Fabric.AI" or "the Company"), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation "AI factories," today announced that it has engaged Egon Zehnder, one of the world's preeminent executive search and leadership advisory firms, to lead the search for a senior project management executive.

The engagement adds to a period of accelerating momentum for Fabric.AI. In recent months, the Company has named Bill Maffucci as Head of Development for its Neural I/o chip program, advanced the development of its MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology in collaboration with Kopin Corporation, and entered into non-disclosure agreements with two major semiconductor companies to explore potential applications of its technology. The new project management executive is expected to help coordinate the complex engineering, product development, partnership, and commercialization workstreams now running in parallel across the organization.

Building the team behind the roadmap

Fabric.AI is pursuing a focused thesis: that the performance of AI data centers is increasingly limited not by compute alone, but by the interconnects that move data between chips. The Company's Neural I/o program is developing MicroLED-based optical interconnects intended to address that bottleneck — an architecture the Company believes can offer advantages in speed, energy efficiency, and scalability relative to established copper-based and laser-based approaches. The interconnect work is being pursued in collaboration with Kopin Corporation, a long-established developer of MicroLED and advanced display technologies.

Executing on that roadmap requires deep operational leadership, and the Egon Zehnder engagement is one of several planned additions to the Company's team in the near term.

"Egon Zehnder's reputation, global reach, and deep expertise across AI, advanced technologies, and organizational leadership make them an ideal partner for Fabric.AI at this stage of our growth," said Josh Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Fabric.AI. "We are building a company with the ambition to solve real bottlenecks in AI infrastructure, and that requires real operating discipline. Following Bill Maffucci's appointment to lead development of our Neural I/o program, this search reflects our commitment to pairing a bold technical vision with the leadership needed to execute it."

Founded more than 60 years ago, Egon Zehnder operates across 37 countries with more than 600 consultants globally and has advised boards and leadership teams at many of the world's most influential technology companies. The firm's Technology and AI Practice specializes in identifying executives capable of driving innovation in rapidly evolving industries, and has worked with more than 30% of the world's top 1,000 organizations on executive assessment and leadership development initiatives.

Fabric.AI believes the addition of an experienced project management leader will strengthen the Company's ability to execute across multiple high-priority development programs while positioning the organization for long-term growth.

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI is an infrastructure company building a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies to power AI factories — smart data centers optimized for producing intelligence at scale. The Company has exited its prior digital asset treasury strategy to focus on what it believes is a significantly larger opportunity in AI infrastructure.

Fabric.AI is developing MicroLED-based optical interconnects and intends to pursue other system-critical semiconductor solutions designed to unlock faster, more efficient, and more scalable AI workloads. The Company's mission is to help solve the bottlenecks of AI data centers through breakthrough technologies in AI infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would" and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected capabilities and performance of the Company's MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology; the size and growth of the interconnect market; the expected advantages of MicroLED interconnects relative to copper-based and laser-based alternatives; the existence of non-disclosure agreements with chipmakers and the possibility that such discussions may or may not result in commercial agreements; the Company's plans to develop a broader suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for AI workloads; the anticipated benefits of the Company's collaboration with Kopin Corporation; the Company's strategic vision to become a foundational technology provider for AI infrastructure; the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified executive talent, including through the Egon Zehnder engagement; and the expected role and impact of planned personnel additions on the Company’s operations. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the Company's MicroLED-based interconnect technology is at an early stage of development and may not achieve the anticipated performance; the Company's dependence on its collaboration with Kopin Corporation for critical MicroLED technology components and intellectual property, and the risk that such collaboration may not produce commercially viable products or may be terminated; non-disclosure agreements with prospective customers or partners may not lead to commercial relationships, supply agreements, or revenue; the Company may be unable to successfully develop or commercialize additional semiconductor technologies; the markets for AI infrastructure and optical interconnect technologies are rapidly evolving and highly competitive, with established copper-based and laser-based incumbents; the Company has limited operating history in the AI semiconductor industry, which makes evaluating its business and future prospects difficult; the Company may require substantial additional capital to fund the development and commercialization of its technologies, and such capital may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's transition from its prior digital asset treasury strategy involves risks; and the Company may face intellectual property risks, including the ability to protect its proprietary technology and avoid infringement of third-party rights.

A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IR Contact:

CORE IR

212-644-0924

ir@fabric-ai.co



Media Contact:

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