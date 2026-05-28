Second Century Ventures Announces 6 Technology Companies for 2026 REACH Scale-Up Program

Chicago, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and the most active global real estate technology fund, today announced the six companies selected for the 2026 NAR REACH program.

For more than a decade, REACH has vetted, selected and accelerated unique technology solutions focused on the U.S. residential real estate sector. This significantly helps real estate agents get to their next transaction, consumers unlock their American Dream and the economy grow. Since 2019, REACH has expanded to include programs serving the commercial sector and global markets, collectively accelerating more than 375 new technologies worldwide.

“The future belongs to the agile creators. As the market evolves and technology advances, our promise remains unchanged: we will continue to champion cutting-edge solutions and cultivate an environment where entrepreneurs can turn friction into opportunity while keeping agents at the center of every transaction,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “We don’t just wait for the future of housing to arrive—we have been dedicating ourselves to building it for years.”

Companies selected for the 2026 residential sector program represent a range of solutions that address the industry’s most painful bottlenecks: data fragmentation, manual compliance, administrative and operational clutter, lack of transparency, affordability challenges, and supply constraints.

Companies selected for the 2026 REACH program include:

Ai.realestate (AiRE): Unifies unstructured internal data and pairs with property, mortgage and client life intel to provide a supercharged, living database that drives revenue for sales teams.

Association Online (AO): Delivers a comprehensive HOA data and transparency solution designed to reduce closing delays, mitigate risk, and provide specialized support that empowers agents to navigate HOA transactions confidently and drive client loyalty.

BrokerBot: Secure, enterprise-grade AI teammates for residential real estate that handle admin, support, training, compliance, and agent guidance—integrating seamlessly with your existing tools so brokers and agents can focus on growing their business and delivering exceptional client experiences.

LotRoll: Brings the manufactured housing market online with the data, infrastructure, and tools needed to help industry professionals serve millions of families in one of housing’s most overlooked segments.

MaxHome.ai: Transaction intelligence platform streamlining compliance, automating workflows, and reducing manual operational work for brokerages and agents.

StackWrap: Centralized command center that wraps your existing tech, tools, and third-party systems into a single, secure dashboard while providing visibility into agent engagement and tech adoption rates.

“The companies selected for this year’s program offer innovation that delivers the dynamic tools the industry needs to enter a new era of real estate and evolve the consumer experience,” said Ashley Stinton, managing partner, NAR REACH. “Whether focused on streamlining complex workflows and notoriously fragmented datasets, building and improving infrastructure, or creating transparency and access, each of these six solutions harness the power of modern technology to elevate the level of service and connection between clients and the real estate professionals who serve them. These tools will not only optimize the balance sheet; they will create a runway for brokers and agents to grow their businesses, develop new ways to serve clients, and expand their roles as trusted advisors before, during and after the transaction.”

REACH offers a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. To learn more about REACH and how you can get involved, visit narreach.com.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, REACH leverages the association’s membership and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes—from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation—visit facts.realtor.

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