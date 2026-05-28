Business Chief Launches The CXO Summit 2026 for Senior Enterprise Leaders

London, 28 May 2026 – BizClik Media and Business Chief, the leading digital platform for C-suite executives, has announced The CXO Summit, a 2-day event for senior enterprise leaders taking place on 7-8 October 2026 at Convene 155 Bishopsgate, London.

The Summit will bring together more than 500 C-suite executives across HR, Finance, Marketing and Business Strategy for strategic discussion, practical insight and peer exchange.

The CXO Summit is designed for leaders who value perspective, clarity and meaningful connection. Featuring four dedicated executive zones for CEOs, CFOs, CHROs and CMOs, the event creates space for cross-functional dialogue and stronger alignment across people, capital, performance and brand. The Summit will feature more than 50 expert speakers, four core content zones and four executive workshops, supporting a collaborative approach to organisational leadership.

Confirmed speakers include Alex Snelling, Chief People Officer at McDonald's, who will deliver the opening keynote address, alongside senior executives from Siemens, NHS England, WPP, SUEZ and Shoosmiths.

Programme highlights and confirmed sessions

Alex Snelling, Chief People Officer at McDonald’s, is among the senior leaders speaking on day one, delivering the opening keynote address at 10:45 on the Enterprise Theatre stage. James Murnieks, Chief Financial Officer UK&I at Siemens, will also lead a panel discussion exploring how organisations can finance a sustainable future at 14:15 in the ThinkTank.

Day two will feature several key sessions, including the AI-ready workforce panel at 10:45, led by Lisette Danesi, Global Chief People Officer, Corporate Functions at WPP. She comments: “I'm very excited to join this event. While every organisation is on its own AI journey, our universal challenge remains: how to truly embed AI while keeping humans - the heart of our businesses - at the forefront. My focus here is on empowering our people to 'learn, unlearn, and relearn,' so we can responsibly harness AI for the future.”





Lisette Danesi, Global Chief People Officer, Corporate Functions at WPP

At 12:00, Tracey Leghorn, Chief Business Services Officer at SUEZ, will deliver a keynote address. The afternoon programme includes Matt Phelan, Co-founder of The Happiness Index, presenting on Willingly... leadership in times of economic uncertainty and AI disruption at 14:00, followed by a panel discussion on the future of people & skills at 14:15, featuring Tom Simons, Chief HR and OD Officer at NHS England, and Harry Abrams, Partner at Shoosmiths.

A focused setting for strategic leadership

The CXO Summit offers a premium environment for C-suite executives operating at the highest level of decision-making. By hosting multiple executive communities within one setting, the event enables leaders to engage in honest peer exchange and gain practical insights that can be applied directly to their organisations. The four dedicated zones ensure content remains relevant and focused whilst encouraging cross-functional collaboration.

Driving cross-functional alignment

As organisations navigate economic uncertainty and AI disruption, the need for alignment across leadership functions has never been greater. The CXO Summit addresses this by bringing together CEOs, CFOs, CHROs and CMOs to explore shared challenges and opportunities. Sessions will cover topics including financing a sustainable future, the AI-ready workforce, and the future of people and skills, reflecting the priorities facing today's enterprise leaders.

Registration is now open , with early bird pricing available for those looking to attend the event.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, get in touch with the team today to learn more.

Looking ahead

The CXO Summit represents Business Chief's commitment to connecting the world's leading enterprise executives through premium events and content. Following the inaugural 2026 Summit, Business Chief will continue to develop its events portfolio to serve the needs of senior decision-makers across multiple functions.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Business Chief Magazine

The focus of Business Chief's Digital Community is to provide our users with the Ultimate Digital Experience - an incredible digital magazine, a world-class website, an award-winning newsletter service as well as video reports, podcasts, blogs, webinars, white papers, research reports, virtual events and a database second to none.

About The CXO Summit

The CXO Summit is a private forum for senior enterprise leaders operating at the highest level of decision-making. Taking place on 7-8 October 2026 at Convene 155 Bishopsgate, London, the Summit brings together more than 500 C-suite executives across four dedicated zones for CEOs, CFOs, CHROs and CMOs. For more information, visit The CXO Summit website.