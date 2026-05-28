This Tech Expert Predicted This IPO Over a Year Ago. Now That It's Filed, He Says Most People Are Still Missing the Point

Washington, D.C., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The filing is no longer a rumor. The date is no longer a guess. And the scale is no longer hypothetical.

In early April, SpaceX submitted a confidential draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — the formal first step toward what every major financial outlet now agrees will be the largest initial public offering ever attempted. Kiplinger places the investor roadshow during the week of June 8. ARK Invest reports the deal involves at least 21 banks and carries an internal codename: "Project Apex." Valuation estimates have climbed from an already staggering $1.75 trillion to as high as $2 trillion.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. And according to James Altucher, the public conversation around the offering is missing its most important chapter.

In a new free presentation , the Wall Street Journal best-selling author and former hedge fund manager explains why he thinks the SpaceX listing is only half the story — and reveals the name of a company he believes will be swept up in the event in a way almost no one is anticipating.

The Numbers Driving the Offering

The financial picture behind the IPO has come into sharper focus in recent weeks. Reuters reported that SpaceX generated between $15 billion and $16 billion in revenue during 2025, with approximately $8 billion in EBITDA. The majority of that revenue traces back to a single source: Starlink, the company's satellite internet division, which has now crossed 10 million subscribers worldwide.

Altucher has spent months building his own case around these figures. As he states in his presentation : "Starlink's IPO is set to be the single biggest IPO in history."

He frames the growth trajectory as something the market has rarely seen at this scale: "Starlink now reaches more than six million customers, a number that's growing by a staggering 50% year-over-year."

Where Altucher's Thesis Diverges From Wall Street's

Most pre-IPO analysis has focused on share allocation, float mechanics, and whether the valuation is justified at 95 times trailing revenue. Altucher says that conversation matters — but it's not where the asymmetric opportunity sits.

His presentation zeroes in on a technical limitation he says Starlink must resolve before it can dominate the consumer market entirely. Right now, the satellite network requires a physical terminal to connect. Altucher argues that the leap to direct-to-device connectivity — beaming internet straight to an ordinary smartphone with no additional hardware — is the unlock that transforms Starlink from a broadband alternative into a full replacement for traditional telecom.

As he puts it: "This small tech play owns Patent No. 9,973,266… they're the only company in the world that can use this technology."

Altucher's conclusion is blunt. He believes the company holding that patent will be acquired, and that the announcement will come in close proximity to the IPO itself. His presentation names the company, details the patent, and walks through why he expects the deal to happen on a specific timeline.

Why the June 8 Date Matters to Altucher

Altucher says roadshows are inflection points. Once institutional capital begins pricing in a major listing, the surrounding opportunities move fast — and often before retail investors have a chance to react.

He puts the stakes plainly in his presentation: "If you're not in by the time the deal is announced, you'll be too late and the biggest windfall profits will have already been made."

His presentation is built to give people the full picture — the IPO context, the technology gap, and the specific position he recommends — while there is still time to act ahead of the June 8 roadshow launch.

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is the host of The James Altucher Show, one of the most downloaded business podcasts in the world, with more than 70 million downloads and guests including Mark Cuban, Ray Dalio, and Peter Thiel. He is a Wall Street Journal best selling author, former hedge fund manager, and longtime venture capitalist whose early public calls on Facebook, Bitcoin, and Netflix have made him one of the most closely followed technology analysts in the country. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.