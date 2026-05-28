In National Advertising Division Inquiry, Kami Vision Voluntarily Discontinues Claims for Kami Home Fall Detect System

New York, NY, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division inquiry, Kami Vision voluntarily discontinued certain advertising claims for its AI-enabled Kami Home Fall Detect System.

Kami Vision provides a range of advanced AI systems for senior care and home security. The Kami Home Fall Detect System utilizes a camera and phone application designed to detect when someone in the camera’s view has fallen and to notify caregivers accordingly.

At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) were claims that the product is the first AI fall-detection camera, provides continuous monitoring and real-time alerts to caregivers and emergency responders, and utilizes proprietary AI to detect falls with very high accuracy, thereby helping to reduce false alarms and future incidents.

During the inquiry, Kami Vision informed NAD that the Kami Home Fall Detect System is reviewing and revising its website content to permanently discontinue the challenged claims. Therefore, NAD will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.