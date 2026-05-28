Blue Ops Ramps into Full-Rate Production of U.S.-Built Variant 7, Advancing Red Cat’s Autonomy Stack Across Air, Land and Sea

SALT LAKE CITY, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that its maritime division, Blue Ops, is ramping into full-rate production of the Variant 7 (V7) uncrewed surface vessel (“USV”), a maritime autonomy platform designed, built and assembled in the United States for U.S. and allied defense missions.

The Variant 7 is a mission-adaptable USV powered by a Steyr engine and integrated with a domestic autonomy, command-and-control, communications, and mission systems stack. As the U.S. -developed platform advanced from early prototype to production, Blue Ops prioritized U.S.-made and NDAA-compliant components across its navigation, control, marine hardware and perception systems, reflecting its commitment to domestic research and development, manufacturing, trusted supply chains and scalable production.

“Blue Ops is moving Variant 7 into full-rate production because the mission demand is here now,” said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops. “This platform brings together U.S. boatbuilding expertise, a modern tech stack that was designed and developed domestically, and a defense-ready supply chain for customers who cannot compromise on origin, reliability, or adaptability. We designed Variant 7 to be built at scale and configured for the missions our customers face.”

The production launch builds on more than 250 years of U.S. maritime excellence, from the shipyards and seafaring traditions that helped establish the United States as a global maritime power to the modern defense industrial base now shaping autonomous systems. V7 is designed in Maine, manufactured in both Maine and Valdosta, Georgia, and supported by extensive research, development and testing in West Palm Beach, Florida. Blue Ops’ prototype work was supported by Hodgdon Shipbuilding, the oldest continuously operated shipbuilder in America, and reflects the Hinckley Yacht family’s 98-year legacy as premier quality boatbuilders.

Engineered for real-world maritime operations, V7 is designed for sea state endurance, maintainability, survivability, operational simplicity, and long-term mission reliability. The platform supports missions including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; force protection; harbor and coastal security; contested logistics; and payload-adaptable operations for U.S. and allied forces.

V7 is built around Modular Open Systems Architecture (“MOSA”) principles, enabling customers to configure payloads, sensors, communications, and mission systems based on operational requirements. The platform is designed to integrate with leading U.S. technology and manufacturing partners, including Allen Control Systems, Quaze, Kymeta, HADDY and other U.S. and allied defense technology providers, giving customers flexibility while preserving supply chain integrity.

Blue Ops’ autonomy roadmap is further strengthened by Red Cat’s acquisition of Apium Swarm Robotics, a California-based developer of distributed control systems for autonomous swarming drones and USVs. Apium will continue developing its multi-agent autonomy architecture for integration with the V7 and Red Cat’s Family of Systems, supporting coordinated operations across air, land, and sea.

The move into full-rate production comes as federal policy increasingly prioritizes the revitalization of the U.S. maritime industrial base and the rapid fielding of autonomous systems across multiple domains. V7 adds a maritime platform to Red Cat’s Family of Systems, expanding the Company’s ability to deliver modular, mission-adaptable robotic capabilities aligned with White House maritime industrial priorities and the Department of Defense’s demand for scalable autonomous systems.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

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Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com