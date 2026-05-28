Zyxel Networks introduces GenAI Protection solution to tackle shadow AI risks

Anaheim, California, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure and AI-powered cloud networking solutions, today announced a new GenAI Protection solution designed to help SMBs and managed service providers (MSPs) safely adopt generative AI technologies. Combining enhanced firewall capabilities and a new cooperation with AI startup HEARTBOT AI Inc., Zyxel Networks enables businesses to monitor, control, and secure GenAI usage while maintaining productivity.

As GenAI adoption accelerates across workplaces, many organizations are struggling to keep usage under control. A recent survey found that 44% of employees have used AI in ways that contravene company policies, highlighting the growing challenge of “shadow AI.” Without proper oversight, businesses risk data leakage, security breaches, and compliance violations.

Ensuring GenAI usage is visible and under control

For network admins and business owners, preventing shadow AI can be straightforward with Zyxel Networks’ USG FLEX H series firewall. With enhanced application awareness and control, admins can easily manage how GenAI tools are accessed across the network. Key capabilities include:

GenAI content filtering: A dedicated application category enables admins to block all GenAI applications with a single click, selectively allow approved services, or redirect users to secure alternatives such as AnyInsight.ai.

A dedicated application category enables admins to block all GenAI applications with a single click, selectively allow approved services, or redirect users to secure alternatives such as AnyInsight.ai. Application patrol: Granular controls allow IT teams to prioritize, throttle, or block specific GenAI applications beyond simple URL filtering.

Granular controls allow IT teams to prioritize, throttle, or block specific GenAI applications beyond simple URL filtering. Real-time application insights: Visibility into traffic and bandwidth usage helps identify unusual activity, such as spikes that may indicate potential data leakage, allowing immediate action.

A unified and secure gateway to GenAI applications

To further support secure adoption, Zyxel Networks has cooperated with Heartbot to offer AnyInsight.ai, a cloud-native AI Application platform that enables managed access to more than 20 leading GenAI LLMs, over 350 AI agents and connected applications.

Unified Gen AI a ccess platform: Employees can seamlessly switch between different large language models (LLMs) and agents within a harnessed environment, with access governed by defined roles and permissions. It maximizes productivity while ensuring governance and compliance for business owners. Organizations can also deploy customizable AI agents tailored to specific tasks or workflows to support AI transformation.

Employees can seamlessly switch between different large language models (LLMs) and agents within a harnessed environment, with access governed by defined roles and permissions. It maximizes productivity while ensuring governance and compliance for business owners. Organizations can also deploy customizable AI agents tailored to specific tasks or workflows to support AI transformation. AI application firewall: End-to-end contextual inspection enables admins to monitor all interactions between users, LLMs, agents and AI-connected applications. It logs user activity, data usage and AI interaction, and most importantly, enforces access policies and security rules to prevent sensitive data, knowledge and workflows from being exposed, misused or compromised.

“Generative AI is transforming how businesses operate, but without proper safeguards, it can introduce significant risks,” said Ken Tsai, President of Zyxel Networks. “Our GenAI Protection solution empowers SMBs and MSPs to embrace AI with confidence by providing the visibility, control, and protection needed to prevent data loss and ensure responsible usage.”

AnyInsight.ai is available as an independent licensed service, offering flexibility for organizations that require additional layers of control alongside Zyxel Networks’ firewall solutions.

To support adoption, Zyxel Networks will offer a limited-time 40% discount on AnyInsight.ai for existing firewall customers, helping businesses strengthen AI governance while reducing operational risk.

For more information, please visit https://community.zyxel.com/en/discussion/32566

About Zyxel Networks

Zyxel Networks is a leading provider of secure, AI-powered cloud networking solutions for SMBs and the enterprise edge. We deliver seamless connectivity and flexible scalability through subscription services, all backed by robust security. With a reputation built on decades of unlocking potential and helping people adapt to the changing workplace, Zyxel Networks has earned the trust of over 1 million businesses across 150 markets.

About HEARTBOT AI Inc.

Heartbot AI is a Security for AI startup, dedicated to secure and scalable adoption of generative AI in enterprise environments. Through its AnyInsight.ai platform, Heartbot AI provides an unified, cloud-native interface for accessing leading LLMs, AI agents, and AI-connected applications, while embedding governance, compliance, and security controls at every interaction layer. By integrating AI Application Firewall capabilities with contextual monitoring and policy enforcement, Heartbot AI helps organizations harness the productivity of GenAI while safeguarding sensitive data, workflows, and business knowledge.

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