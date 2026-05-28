The Colonel Has Officially Joined Habs Nation





MONTREAL, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada is tapping into the rituals and superstitions that are part of hockey fandom to support the Montreal Canadiens this series. Earlier this postseason, KFC tracked down original Montreal Forum seats, witnesses to countless Canadiens championships, and installed them in restaurants across Greater Montreal, turning each location into a rallying point for fans during the first two rounds. For many fans, the now-closed Montreal Forum represents the spirit, energy and superstition tied to the team’s championship history, making the seats a meaningful symbol.

With the Canadiens advancing to Round 3, KFC is keeping the momentum and the luck alive by bringing two legends together, the original Forum seats and Colonel Sanders. Fans had the chance to sit in a piece of Canadiens’ history, channel its legacy with a fried chicken icon, snap photos, and take part in a collective moment before the puck drop. KFC is also rewarding superfans through a social contest offering a chance to win tickets to the game.

“Hockey in Montreal is driven by passion, rituals and a sense of belief that brings the entire city together,” says Lauren Pottie, Senior Manager of Media and Partnerships at KFC Canada. “We wanted to amplify that energy in a way that felt authentic to fans and to KFC by bringing back a symbol that means so much to the city and to the Colonel. Bringing the Forum seats back to Montreal is symbolic of the Colonel’s love of hockey, and we wanted to create a moment that fans could rally around.”

KFC continues to show up where hockey culture happens, elevating fan-led experiences and going all in on fan superstition. The Forum seats will be at participating restaurants for the duration of the Canadiens’ series, and they were at the Bell Centre Fan Jam for Game 4 only. Fans were invited to visit the activation, take a seat and add their luck to the Canadiens.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 60,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries around the world. KFC Canada has more than 650 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

For further information or imagery:

Suneera Singh, Narrative XPR, suneera.singh@narrativexpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06d07924-be12-4a12-89c1-b66bda8a4c39