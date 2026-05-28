New York, USA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synovial Sarcoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 15+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs for Market Entry | DelveInsight

The synovial sarcoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 20+ pipeline synovial sarcoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for synovial sarcoma across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the synovial sarcoma domain.

Synovial Sarcoma Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s synovial sarcoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline synovial sarcoma drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline synovial sarcoma drugs. Key synovial sarcoma companies, such as Takara Bio, Immatics, ModernaTX, Inc., Adaptimmune, Zelluna ASA, Daiichi Sankyo, Highlight Therapeutics, United Immunity, Valo Therapeutics, US WorldMeds, and others, are evaluating new synovial sarcoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new synovial sarcoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline synovial sarcoma therapies, such as TBI-1301, IMA203 + mRNA-4203, ADP-600, ZI MA4 1, DS-2243a, BO-112, UI-201, PeptiCRAd-1, Lete-cel [NY-ESO], and others, are in different phases of synovial sarcoma clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of synovial sarcoma clinical trials. Approximately 5+ synovial sarcoma drugs are in the mid and early stages of development.

Notable MoAs in synovial sarcoma clinical trials include Immunologic cytotoxicity, T-cell redirected cytotoxicity, Anti-PRAME, Anti-MAGE-A4, and others.

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What is Synovial Sarcoma?

Synovial sarcoma is a rare and aggressive type of soft tissue cancer that typically arises near the joints of the arms or legs, although it can also occur in other parts of the body, such as the lungs or abdomen. Despite its name, it does not originate from synovial tissue but is believed to develop from primitive mesenchymal cells. It most commonly affects adolescents and young adults and is characterized by a specific chromosomal translocation (SS18-SSX fusion gene), which plays a key role in its diagnosis. Clinically, it often presents as a slow-growing, deep-seated mass that may be painful or asymptomatic in early stages. Due to its high potential for local recurrence and metastasis, particularly to the lungs, synovial sarcoma requires a multidisciplinary treatment approach including surgery, radiation therapy, and sometimes chemotherapy.





Find out more about synovial sarcoma drug development @ Synovial Sarcoma Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Synovial Sarcoma Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA TBI-1301 Takara Bio III Immunologic cytotoxicity Intravenous DS-2243a Daiichi Sankyo I T-cell redirected cytotoxicity Subcutaneous IMA203 + mRNA-4203 Immatics/ModernaTX, Inc. I Anti-PRAME Infusion ADP-600 Adaptimmune Preclinical Anti-PRAME NA ZI MA4 1 Zelluna ASA Preclinical Anti-MAGE-A4 NA

Learn more about the emerging synovial sarcoma therapies @ Synovial Sarcoma Clinical Trials

Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, said that synovial sarcoma remains a rare cancer with limited effective treatment options, which continues to drive strong unmet need and interest in targeted and immune-based therapies. The market is gradually shifting toward more precise approaches like TCR-T therapies and bispecific antibodies, with an expanding pipeline showing early clinical promise.

Recent Developments in Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Space

In April 2026 , Immatics announced that the company would be presenting updated Phase I study results with PRAME-directed T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapies in synovial sarcoma.

, announced that the company would be presenting updated Phase I study results with PRAME-directed T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapies in synovial sarcoma. In February 2026 , Zelluna announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Research Ethics Committee (REC) had approved the Company’s Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ZIMA-101, a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial evaluating ZI-MA4-1 , Zelluna’s lead TCR-NK product candidate.

, announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Research Ethics Committee (REC) had approved the Company’s Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ZIMA-101, a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial evaluating , Zelluna’s lead TCR-NK product candidate. In December 2025 , Zelluna announced the submission of its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for ZI-MA4-1 . The Phase I clinical trial will evaluate ZI-MA4-1 in patients with advanced solid tumours, including synovial sarcoma.

, announced the submission of its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for . The Phase I clinical trial will evaluate ZI-MA4-1 in patients with advanced solid tumours, including synovial sarcoma. In September 2025, Takara Bio Inc. announced that the clinical trial notification for its investigational NY-ESO-1 siTCR™ gene therapy (TBI-1301; mipetresgene autoleucel) had been submitted to and accepted by Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), completing the required regulatory review and clearing the way for patient enrollment and dosing in a Phase III confirmatory study in unresectable advanced or recurrent synovial sarcoma.

announced that the clinical trial notification for its investigational NY-ESO-1 siTCR™ gene therapy (TBI-1301; mipetresgene autoleucel) had been submitted to and accepted by Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), completing the required regulatory review and clearing the way for patient enrollment and dosing in a Phase III confirmatory study in unresectable advanced or recurrent synovial sarcoma. In June 2025, Valo Therapeutics Oy announced encouraging interim results from its ongoing Phase I clinical trial, START (Safety and Anti-Tumor Activity of PeptiCRAd-1 in Treatment of Cancer).

Scope of the Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Immunologic cytotoxicity, T-cell redirected cytotoxicity, Anti-PRAME, Anti-MAGE-A4, and others

: Immunologic cytotoxicity, T-cell redirected cytotoxicity, Anti-PRAME, Anti-MAGE-A4, and others Key Synovial Sarcoma Companies : Takara Bio, Immatics, ModernaTX, Inc., Adaptimmune, Zelluna ASA, Daiichi Sankyo, Highlight Therapeutics, United Immunity, Valo Therapeutics, US WorldMeds, and others

: Takara Bio, Immatics, ModernaTX, Inc., Adaptimmune, Zelluna ASA, Daiichi Sankyo, Highlight Therapeutics, United Immunity, Valo Therapeutics, US WorldMeds, and others Key Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies: TBI-1301, IMA203 + mRNA-4203, ADP-600, ZI MA4 1, DS-2243a, BO-112, UI-201, PeptiCRAd-1, Lete-cel [NY-ESO], and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new synovial sarcoma treatments, visit @ Synovial Sarcoma Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Synovial Sarcoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the synovial sarcoma cure research, reach out @ Medication for Synovial Sarcoma Treatment

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