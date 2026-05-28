Del Taco Brings Back Value Starting at Just $1

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is bringing $1 value back to fast food with the nationwide launch of the “Get A Lot For What You’ve Got” Value Menu featuring over 10 items starting at just $1 each. Now more than ever, consumers are looking for ways to stretch their dollar without sacrificing quality, variety or flavor. Del Taco is bringing meaningful value back to the QSR category with flexible options designed for today’s budgets and appetites.

Anchored by the return of the fan-favorite $1 Value Bean & Cheese Burrito, the lineup taps into the appeal of classic value menu items while evolving the concept for today’s consumer because at Del Taco, a low price doesn’t mean sacrificing quality. Guests can enjoy menu items made with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese that deliver the flavor and freshness Del Taco is known for.

“Our guests are more intentional than ever about how they spend their money, and they want options that feel both affordable and genuinely satisfying. And honestly, when’s the last time you could get something for $1?” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. “With a starting price point that stands out in today’s economy, this new menu brings back the kind of craveable, flexible value guests can enjoy across a variety of occasions, from a quick $1 snack to an $8.99 Get A Lot Pack with six items plus a drink.”

The new value menu features a wide variety of Del Taco favorites, giving guests flexible ways to mix, match and build meals throughout the day. Featured items include:

$1 Value Bean & Cheese Burrito, available with red or green sauce

Snack Taco

Mini Cheddar Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Snacker

Bean & Cheese Cup

Two-Piece Mini Cinnamon Churros

Mini Shakes, available in Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry

Ranch Crispy Chicken Taco

Chicken Cheddar Rollers, available in Ranch and Chipotle

Grilled Chicken Street Taco

3-Layer Queso Nachos





Guests can also take advantage of two new bundled meal options for bigger appetites:

$8.99 “Get A Lot Pack” featuring two Snack Tacos, two Grilled Chicken Snackers, two Value Bean & Cheese Burritos and a 16 oz. fountain drink

$6.99 Fresh Deal, available exclusively through digital channels, featuring a Value Bean & Cheese Burrito, Grilled Chicken Snacker, Chicken Cheddar Roller, Crispy Chicken Taco and a 16 oz. fountain drink





For more information and to find the nearest Del Taco location, visit www.deltaco.com.





Del Taco Introduces “Get A Lot For What You’ve Got” Value Menu Starting at $1

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards, Del Taco offers a unique variety of Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco now serves more than three million guests each week at nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information about the Del Taco brand, and to find your nearest location, visit deltaco.com.

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