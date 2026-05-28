Michael Carbonara Signs U.S. Term Limits Constitutional Amendment Pledge

Weston, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Carbonara, Republican candidate for Congress in Florida's 22nd District, today signed the U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge, formally committing to cosponsor and vote for a constitutional amendment that would limit members of Congress to three two-year terms in the House and two six-year terms in the Senate.

The pledge is not a self-limit. It commits a member of Congress to support and vote for the constitutional amendment itself, joining 111 sitting House members and 19 sitting Senators who have publicly endorsed the same proposal. The primary House sponsor is Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC-5). The primary Senate sponsor is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

In Florida, the pledge has been signed by Sen. Rick Scott and nine House Republicans from the state's delegation: Reps. Kat Cammack (FL-3), Aaron Bean (FL-4), Randy Fine (FL-6), Cory Mills (FL-7), Mike Haridopolos (FL-8), Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Laurel Lee (FL-15), Scott Franklin (FL-18), and Byron Donalds (FL-19). Carbonara is the first candidate in the FL-22 Republican primary field to sign.

Public support for congressional term limits is overwhelming and crosses party lines. Recent polling shows 87 percent support per Pew Research, 83 percent per the University of Maryland, and 82 percent per RMG Research.

"Career politicians built the Washington we have today, and 8 in 10 Americans across both parties want term limits because they can see it," said Carbonara. "I signed this pledge because I'll vote for the amendment on day one. Floridians deserve a Congress that serves them, not one that protects itself. I'm running to serve, not to settle in."

The signed pledge has been transmitted to U.S. Term Limits headquarters. Carbonara has been a longtime supporter of structural reform in Washington and signed the Moms for Liberty Parent Pledge on April 10, 2026, the only candidate in the FL-22 GOP field to do so.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

MichaelCarbonara.com

About U.S. Term Limits

U.S. Term Limits is the nation's largest grassroots organization dedicated to enacting congressional term limits. The organization works to advance an amendment to the United States Constitution that would limit House members to three two-year terms and Senate members to two six-year terms. More at termlimits.com.

Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.

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