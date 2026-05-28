Holley Performance Brands To Attend Upcoming Investor Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), home to a portfolio of iconic automotive brands serving enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conference:

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

June 3, 2026

Company Presentation at 2:40-3:10 PM CDT with a Breakout Session from 3:20-3:50PM CDT

Chicago, IL

Management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors in attendance. If you would like to schedule a meeting with management, please contact our Investor Relations team at Holley@soleburystrat.com.

The presentation materials and webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.holley.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit https://www.holley.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Anthony Rozmus / Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

Holley@soleburystrat.com