GROWNSY Expands Into Baby Sleep with a Smarter Bedside Bassinet for Exhausted New Parents

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY , a baby care innovator trusted by more than 3 million households worldwide, today announced the launch of its Baby Bassinet Bedside Sleeper, marking the brand’s expansion into the nursery category. Designed for one of the hardest transitions in early parenting: helping exhausted parents keep baby close, safe, and easier to care for through endless nights, unpredictable naps, and constant room-to-room routines. The multifunction bassinet converts between five modes to support both daytime and nighttime care.

GROWNSY's expansion into the nursery category reflects the brand's core philosophy: Space to Grow: a belief that family life is an ongoing process of mutual discovery, where children and parents evolve together. GROWNSY believes baby gear should adapt with real family life, not create more friction. From feeding and hygiene to early childhood care and now sleep, GROWNSY is broadening its product portfolio to meet parents at every stage: not just with gear, but with products that genuinely fit how families live.

Modern parents do not need five separate products. They need one sleep solution that adapts as routines change throughout the day. This multifunctional 5-in-1 bassinet seamlessly converts into a bedside sleeper, standalone bassinet, rocking bassinet, floor crib, and adjustable incline mode, helping parents transition effortlessly from nighttime soothing and feeding to daytime naps and play.

Key Features

Built for changing routines. The 5-in-1 design shifts between bedside sleeper, standalone bassinet, rocking mode, floor crib, and incline mode, so parents can adapt without moving the baby between multiple sleep spaces.

Easier nighttime access with bedside design. A drop-down side panel and strap system attach the bassinet flush to adult beds ranging from 23.2" to 28.3" high, creating a gap-free connection for safe, effortless nighttime access. The bedside sleeper attaches securely to adult beds for safer, easier reach during nighttime soothing and feeds.

Gentle Rocking Mode. Parallel rocking motion mimics the natural soothing rhythm parents use to settle a restless baby. Once asleep, the base locks in place for stable, stationary sleep. A gentle incline option also supports comfort after feeding and may help ease reflux discomfort.

6 Adjustable Height Settings. Height adjusts to fit most adult bed frames, giving parents a customizable bedside fit whether they sleep on a platform frame, box spring, or standard frame.

360° Breathable Mesh. Full-surround mesh construction promotes continuous airflow on all sides, supports visibility so parents can always see the baby.

Wheels and Portability. Smooth wheels make it easy to move between bedroom, nursery, or living room, helping babies stay in a consistent environment.

Easy Floor Mode Conversion. Detachable legs allow a quick switch to floor use, making it easy to adapt the bassinet for small spaces, play areas, everyday use at home, or as a portable option for travel.

Included Mattress. Comes complete with a mattress, so the bassinet is ready to use out of the box with no additional purchase required.

Storage. Includes a large storage basket for diapers and essentials.

The GROWNSY Baby Bassinet Bedside Sleeper is fully Children’s Product Certificate (CPC) compliant and rigorously tested to meet the updated ASTM F2194-25 (Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Bassinets and Cradles) and ASTM F2906-23 (Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Bedside Sleepers) standards.

The GROWNSY Baby Bassinet Bedside Sleeper is now available for purchase at GROWNSY and Amazon for $199.99. For more information, visit https://grownsy.com/products/5-in-1-baby-bassinet-bedside-sleeper-with-gentle-rocking-mode-6-adjustable-heights-full-breathable-mesh-convertible-to-portable-crib-bassinets-with-mattress-wheels-beige

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Grownsy PR Team

Email: pr@grownsy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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