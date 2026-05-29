DEME wins contract for offshore wind project in Japan

Through its Japanese joint venture Japan Offshore Marine (JOM), DEME has secured a contract for the Oga–Katagami–Akita Offshore Wind Project. The contract covers the engineering works and vessel charter for the offshore installation of 21 wind turbines under the contract between Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy LLC. and Penta-Ocean Construction Co.,Ltd. JOM will install 21 Vestas V236-15 MW turbines, marking the first deployment of 15 MW-class turbines in Japan and the first application of this size outside Europe (excluding China). The project underscores Japan’s steady advancement in offshore wind technology.











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