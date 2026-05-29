Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 51 190 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|21 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 575
|40.80
|41.00
|40.25
|268 260
|MTF CBOE
|4 726
|40.86
|41.00
|40.60
|193 104
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|22 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 395
|41.20
|41.45
|40.95
|263 474
|MTF CBOE
|4 311
|41.18
|41.40
|40.95
|177 527
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|25 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 077
|41.73
|41.85
|41.60
|253 593
|MTF CBOE
|3 923
|41.73
|41.90
|41.55
|163 707
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|26 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|7 005
|41.78
|41.85
|41.60
|292 669
|MTF CBOE
|2 995
|41.79
|41.90
|41.70
|125 161
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|27 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 516
|42.02
|42.20
|41.85
|273 802
|MTF CBOE
|2 667
|42.02
|42.15
|41.80
|112 067
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|51 190
|41.48
|42.20
|40.25
|2 123 365
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 600 shares during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|21 May 2026
|400
|40.40
|40.60
|40.20
|16 160
|22 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 May 2026
|200
|41.50
|41.50
|41.50
|8 300
|26 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|600
|24 460
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|21 May 2026
|800
|40.90
|41.00
|40.80
|32 720
|22 May 2026
|1 200
|41.06
|41.40
|40.60
|49 272
|25 May 2026
|400
|41.70
|41.80
|41.60
|16 680
|26 May 2026
|400
|41.78
|41.80
|41.75
|16 712
|27 May 2026
|800
|42.03
|42.20
|41.80
|33 624
|Total
|3 600
|149 008
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 20 329 shares.
On 27 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 063 163 own shares, or 4.07% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment