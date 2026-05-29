Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 51 190 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
21 May 2026Euronext Brussels6 57540.8041.0040.25268 260
 MTF CBOE4 72640.8641.0040.60193 104
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
22 May 2026Euronext Brussels6 39541.2041.4540.95263 474
 MTF CBOE4 31141.1841.4040.95177 527
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
25 May 2026Euronext Brussels6 07741.7341.8541.60253 593
 MTF CBOE3 92341.7341.9041.55163 707
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
26 May 2026Euronext Brussels7 00541.7841.8541.60292 669
 MTF CBOE2 99541.7941.9041.70125 161
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
27 May 2026Euronext Brussels6 51642.0242.2041.85273 802
 MTF CBOE2 66742.0242.1541.80112 067
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 51 19041.4842.2040.252 123 365

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 600 shares during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 May 2026 to 27 May 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
21 May 202640040.4040.6040.2016 160
22 May 202600.000.000.000
25 May 202620041.5041.5041.508 300
26 May 202600.000.000.000
27 May 202600.000.000.000
Total600   24 460


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
21 May 202680040.9041.0040.8032 720
22 May 20261 20041.0641.4040.6049 272
25 May 202640041.7041.8041.6016 680
26 May 202640041.7841.8041.7516 712
27 May 202680042.0342.2041.8033 624
Total3 600   149 008

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 20 329 shares.

On 27 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 063 163 own shares, or 4.07% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260529E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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