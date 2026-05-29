Toobit Cuts Trading Fees by 50% Across 30 Selected Altcoin Perpetual Contracts





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a comprehensive fee reduction campaign, cutting trading fees by 50% for 30 selected perpetual futures pairs.

Running from May 29, 2026, at 10:00 UTC through June 19, 2026, at 10:00 UTC, the initiative focuses on high-liquidity altcoin markets, enabling traders to manage positions and navigate market volatility with reduced overhead costs.

The campaign catalog spans 30 liquid asset markets across major sectors, highlighting prominent listings such as decentralized finance (DeFi) utility tokens like CELR and BNT, artificial intelligence (AI) data networks like ARKM, and high-volume community meme assets like 1000CAT.

To claim the 50% discount, traders must register on the official campaign page. Full promotional terms, conditions, and the complete catalog of the 30 eligible trading pairs are available on the official campaign announcement page.

The launch of the fee reduction addresses a shift toward derivatives over spot trading, particularly within altcoin sectors where intra-day volatility remains high. Derivatives volume continues to dominate the digital asset space, consistently accounting for over 85% of all global crypto trading activity.

Because active day traders and swing traders rely heavily on 5-minute to 1-hour charts to capture altcoin price swings, fee schedules have become one of the primary variables impacting trade profitability. By offering a 50% reduction on both maker and taker fees across 30 contracts, Toobit provides traders with a much lower cost basis to run high-frequency altcoin strategies.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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