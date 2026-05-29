DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cost of staying current with generative AI has quietly climbed into the triple digits each month. A typical power user now subscribes to a separate text assistant, an image generator, a video tool, and an audio model. Most closed services cost $20 to $30 monthly, pushing combined spend past $100 per month with no shared login and no value returned.

Some users are also studying the Ruvi AI (RUVI) decentralized AI superapp, which runs text, image, video, and audio generation behind a single $RUVI economy.

Twenty Models Behind One Token

The Ruvi AI Tool Suite is live and consolidates that fragmented stack into one environment, with 20+ AI models integrated behind a single account. A creator can draft a script, turn scenes into visuals, sequence them into video, and narrate the result without leaving the workflow.

Access is metered pay-as-you-go in $RUVI rather than through four fixed subscriptions, and multi-model routing sends each request to the model best suited to the task so users get the strongest output per dollar. Closed platforms lock each capability behind its own paywall. Ruvi places 20+ models behind one token. The marketplace and autonomous agents will extend the suite as later phases ship.

Why Capital Is Rotating Toward One-Token AI Models

Subscribers to closed AI apps pay every month and capture none of the value their corrections, prompts, and rankings create. Each refinement trains a model the user will never own, and the spend funds infrastructure that returns nothing to the account holder.

That structural gap is what Ruvi was built to close: every request through the tool suite meters $RUVI, contributors earn $RUVI for the value they bring back, and platform revenue funds an on-chain buyback-and-burn that removes supply permanently. Capital is rotating before the end of the presale because the contrast is clear. A consolidated suite with one token economy beats four separate paywalls.

What the $RUVI Numbers Show

Ruvi AI prices its presale across seven phases, from a sold-out $0.010 Phase 1 to $0.070 in the time-limited final phase, with a $0.10 listing target. A $500 position at the active Phase 3's $0.020 buys 25,000 $RUVI. At the $0.070 final phase that allocation is worth $1,750. At the $0.10 listing target that is $2,500. At a $1 token price that is $25,000. The total supply is fixed at 5,000,000,000 $RUVI and non-mintable, so every buyback-and-burn permanently reduces what circulates as platform usage grows.

VIP tiers stack a bonus from +20% at 20,000 $RUVI up to +100% at 500,000 $RUVI, paid before listing. Buyers receive 100% of tokens at launch with no cliff or vesting. The 25% Ecosystem allocation, 1.25 billion $RUVI, funds contributor payouts over time. Post-presale staking will pay roughly 6% at Bronze, 10% at Silver, and 14% at Gold once the presale closes and the tiers activate.

Conclusion

Four closed AI apps at $100-plus a month leave users paying for tools they never own and value they never capture. Ruvi at $0.020, with 3,000+ holders, 10,000+ community members, and 20+ AI models live behind one $RUVI economy, consolidates that stack and returns value to contributors. Make a move before Phase 3 closes and today's entry becomes the floor.

FAQs

Why do AI users pay over $100 a month? Most power users run four or more closed subscriptions for text, image, video, and audio, each near $20 to $30 monthly. Combined, that spend regularly clears $100 per month.

Why are AI users buying Ruvi? Closed apps charge a fixed fee monthly and return nothing for the training users provide. Ruvi meters 20+ models in $RUVI, pays contributors, and burns supply from real revenue on-chain.

Is Ruvi better than separate AI subscriptions? Ruvi runs the active Phase 3 at $0.020, a 1.5B presale supply, 20+ AI models live, and 3,000+ holders behind one token. The contrast in execution speaks for itself.

Useful Links