DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI crypto sector reached a combined market cap near $26.6 billion in late May 2026, with Chainlink around $9.43 billion, NEAR Protocol near $3.6 billion, and Bittensor close to $2.73 billion leading the category. Capital is rotating back toward infrastructure tied to real AI demand rather than pure speculation, and the search for the best AI crypto has widened past compute tokens.

Some investors are turning toward the Ruvi AI (RUVI) decentralized AI superapp , which already integrates 20+ AI models across text, image, video, and audio behind a single $RUVI-metered economy and pays the contributors who improve those models.

How Platform Revenue Burns $RUVI Supply

Most AI tokens climb on narrative alone. Ruvi ties $RUVI value to real usage through a permanent buyback-and-burn loop. Revenue from AI tool fees, subscriptions, and automation flows to the treasury, a portion buys $RUVI on the open market, and those tokens go to a burn address and are never recovered. Every stage is publicly trackable on-chain, with no discretionary supply changes.

Against a fixed 5,000,000,000 supply that can never be minted, rising platform activity means circulating supply falls as adoption grows. That is the structural difference between a token priced on hype and one whose scarcity scales with the product behind it.

Why The Best AI Crypto Search Is Rotating Toward Ruvi

Holders of pure compute and oracle tokens capture none of the value their usage generates. Fees route to validators, not to the people typing prompts or refining outputs. That structural gap is what Ruvi was built to solve through user-guided training payouts, where contributors who correct and rank the models earn $RUVI for value they currently hand to closed platforms for free.

With 3,000+ holders and 20+ AI models already live, Ruvi reads like a working product. Staking will activate at the end of the presale, adding another layer of $RUVI utility for long-term holders.

Seven Phases Climbing To $0.070

Ruvi is rolling out a public sale across seven phases. Phase 3 is priced at $0.020, the final phase lands at $0.070 for a 3.5x step, and the listing target sits at $0.10, a 5x move from Phase 3. A $500 position at $0.020 buys 25,000 $RUVI. At $0.070 that is $1,750, and at the $0.10 listing target that is $2,500. The 1,500,000,000 presale allocation unlocks 100% at launch with no cliff for buyers. VIP bonuses stack on top of those returns: VIP 5 adds +100% on 500,000 $RUVI before listing, which is 500,000 extra $RUVI handed to the largest early backers.

Against the fixed 5B supply, the buyback-and-burn engine keeps reducing circulating tokens as platform usage grows over time. Every phase that fills closes permanently and steps the price up, so today's Phase 3 entry is the lowest one that will ever be available again.

Conclusion

The best AI crypto race is crowded with tokens priced on narrative while their holders capture none of the revenue. Ruvi at $0.020, with 3,000+ holders, 20+ AI models live, a fixed 5B supply, and contributor payouts in $RUVI, is shipping a real product today. Make a move before Phase 3 closes and today's entry becomes the floor.

FAQs

What is driving the best AI crypto narrative in 2026? The category reached roughly $26.6 billion in late May 2026 as capital rotated back into projects tied to real AI demand. Investors are favoring verifiable utility over speculation.

Why are AI token holders looking at Ruvi? Most AI tokens give holders no claim on the revenue their usage creates. Ruvi pays contributors directly in $RUVI through user-guided training and burns supply from real platform revenue.

Is Ruvi a strong AI crypto pick? Phase 3 sits at $0.020 with a 1.5B presale allocation, 20+ AI models live, and 3,000+ holders. The contrast in execution speaks for itself.

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